Small Business Saturday: Visit one of these Philly commercial corridors!

This and every Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday!

Shopping small helps create jobs and strengthens Philly’s neighborhoods. In fact, did you know that for every $100 spent at an independent business, about $68 goes right back into the local economy?

Commercial corridors are some of Philadelphia’s best business assets. They anchor avenues and connect residents, entrepreneurs, and workers.

This Saturday, commercial corridors across the city are participating in Small Business Saturday. So come out and make the most of your neighborhood — or explore some new ones!

If you can’t make it out this Saturday, plan a weekend to check out one or more of these amazing local hubs!

Chestnut Hill

From independent boutiques and galleries, to family-owned home goods shops, local lifestyle and beauty experts, to chef-driven restaurants and breweries – Chestnut Hill offers something for everyone to enjoy during Small Business Saturday this holiday season. Their Small Business Saturday Celebrations will even include appearances by the Mummers and Santa!

East Passyunk

This holiday season, select shops are offering free gifts with purchase, free gift wrapping, and discounts! On Small Business Saturday, dozens of shops, restaurants, lifestyle and fitness merchants, boutiques, salons, and clothiers are opening their doors to welcome you and yours!

Enterprise Center / 52nd Street Corridor

West Philly’s iconic commercial corridor ushers in the holiday season this year with deals and merriment all season long! Plus, on Small Business Saturday, a very special guest will be doing some shopping on 52nd Street: Mayor Jim Kenney!

Fairmount / Art Museum Area

Not only does this commercial corridor celebrate Small Business Saturday, but it’s also offering participants a chance at winning different gift cards to great local businesses! You can make a purchase from three participating businesses using the Small Business Passport distributed throughout the neighborhood recently. You can also enter by taking a selfie at your favorite local business in the neighborhood and tagging @ArtMuseumArea on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook using the hashtag #SmallBusinessSelfie!

Germantown

Easily accessible by SEPTA, Germantown merchants participating in Small Business Saturday include local businesses offering special deals and unique experiences! Grab a friend or family member and visit businesses creating unique shopping experiences on the big day, from open house events, to buy one get one free deals, and other discounts!

Manayunk

Shop local at over 50 small businesses in Manayunk who are celebrating with special deals. As a thank you for shopping small, select parking lots will offer free parking — and all meters will be free after 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, November 25 to December 24! Small Business Saturday will end with the annual tree lighting at Canal View Park at 5:30 p.m., featuring performances by Merge Dance Studio, 54th & City, and the Delaware Valley Opera Company.

Mt. Airy

After Thanksgiving’s family feast, come to Mt. Airy and special Small Business Saturday deals at retail businesses, restaurants, art and music stores, salons, and fitness and lifestyle stores!

New Kensington CDC

This Small Business Saturday, NKCDC holds its annual Holiday Flea Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Garden Center in Fishtown! There’ll be local businesses and artists — plus Small Business Saturday-themed tote bags. Come support the makers and shakers that make the River Wards unique!

North 5th Street Revitalization Project

All Saturday long, businesses along North 5th Street offer fun, sales, and good cheer! Come explore North 5th, one of the most diverse and international commercial corridors throughout Philadelphia, and shop where global is local!

Old City

Philly’s iconic original neighborhood is home to bars, art galleries, restaurants, boutiques, and every other business imaginable — and they’re participating in Small Business Saturday!

Lancaster Avenue / People’s Emergency Center CDC

From consignment shops to barbershops to clothing retailers to restaurants, Lancaster Avenue offers amazing Small Business Saturday Deals. Take a stroll down Lancaster between 34th and 48th streets and find the perfect deal, or meal, this Saturday!

Tacony CDC

The Great Northeast is coming out for Small Business Saturday! There’ll be merchandise giveaways and extra special deals at participating retailers. And, merchants are offering festive giveaways at the Tacony Library — plus free coffee to all patrons!