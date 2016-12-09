Image

7:39 PM / Friday December 9, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
9 Dec 2016

Sheriff’s Office passes historic $10 million mark in amount of recovered funds given back to the public

local_11-11-16g
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 9, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sheriff Jewell Williams with Barbara and Harold Shapiro.

Image

Harold and Barbara Shapiro were the recent recipients of a check personally handed to them by Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams in recognition of the historic mark of returning over $10 million during his administration to individuals whose homes sold at a sheriff’s sale for more than the taxes owed.

“This ($10 million mark) reflects the hard work and dedication this office, and specifically the Defendant Asset Recovery Team (D.A.R.T), has put into ensuring that any excess funds generated from a sale is returned as quickly as possible,” said Sheriff Williams.

The Shapiro’s, lifelong residents of Philadelphia before moving recently to Croydon, Pennsylvania, said the money would be used to pay a few bills, then shared with family members.

“There are a couple of things we need to take care of,” said Barbara Shapiro, “then we will share the rest with family.”  Also, she said, she will soon be losing her job because of downsizing and the money couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We take every opportunity to educate people on how to claim money they may be owed, and, to the best of our abilities, make sure they know they can file the proper paperwork for a claim by themselves,” said Sheriff Williams.  “A middle person, who can legally charge as much as 15 percent of the amount recovered, is really not necessary.  They can keep it all.”

For more information on how to apply for excess money you think may be owed from the sale of a property, you can reach the sheriff’s D.A.R.T. Unit at 215-686-3532

Related Posts

money_03-30-14aSheriff’s office has handed over more than $2 million to individuals entitled to excess funds after a sheriff’s sale of property in-philly_11-02-14bSheriff’s Office tops $1 million in excess funds returned to former property owners The Office of the Sheriff and the Fraternal Order of Police honor 58 Sheriff deputies and employees for 25 years or more of public service
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

2016 Annual Holiday Tea welcomes ladies who brunch this year

oasis_12-04-16a

December 2, 2016

Elegantly dressed ladies usher in the holiday season with spirit-filled joy and gift giving On Saturday, December...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Locating lost life insurance policies

seniors_12-04-16a

December 2, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, When my mom passed away we thought she had a life insurance policy, but...

Go With The-Flo

Denzel Washington will receive the Modern Master Award at the 32nd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festiva

go-flo_12-04-16a

December 2, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Denzel Washington  (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony While Kanye West, who is married...

Style

Holiday gifts for your average hair-obsessed devotees

style_12-04-16a

December 2, 2016

By Leah Fletcher During this holiday season, what could be better than hair care gifts for your...

Color Of Money

The gift list for loved ones

money_12-04-16a

December 2, 2016

Family Features With all kinds of personalities on your gift list this holiday season, it can be...

Entertainment

Headed Toward Recovery

enter_12-04-16i

December 2, 2016

The Third Annual Minds of Men Recovery Ball celebrates people who have beaten the odds and honors...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff