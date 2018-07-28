Image

3:52 PM / Friday May 3, 2019

27 Jul 2018

Sheriff Jewell Williams to host gun buyback event at Official Unlimited

July 27, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sheriff Williams visits Prince hall summer school chatting with students about gun safety, and encouraging them to have a peaceful summer, stay away from conflict and to “Talk it Out, Don’t Shoot it Out” as part of the Sheriff’s “Summer of Peace” initiative.

 

Sheriff Jewell Williams will hold a gun buyback event on Saturday, August 18th from 10am to 1pm at Official Unlimited, 2331 North Broad Street.  The gun buy back is part the Sheriff’s 3rd Annual Philadelphia “Summers of Peace” anti-gun and anti-violence initiative.

“Just last week, we lost a 14-year old boy and three other children and a man were injured as a result of gun violence,” Williams said. “In 2016, a report issued by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia noted that ‘4,648 young people ages 10-24 were victims of homicide, an average of 13 each day.’  This is completely unacceptable.   

I am determined to do all I can to help get guns off the streets, therefore I am encouraging Philadelphians to turn in forgotten or unwanted handguns and assault weapons with no questions asked.”

There is no limit to the number of guns a person can turn in. For every gun that is received, the Sheriff’s Office will provide a $75.00 gift card from Official Unlimited. 

The gift cards will be good towards the purchase of apparel from premiere names brands such as Nike, Puma, Uggs. Free gun locks will also be given away at the event.

Guns must be delivered unloaded and in working condition to qualify.

