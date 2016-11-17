Image

6:29 PM / Thursday November 17, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
17 Nov 2016

Sheriff Jewell Williams pays tribute to late staff member Betty Stanley

Caption: (all females)--L-R: Nichole Stanley, Dorothy Smith, Catherine Stafford, Velva Smalls, Paula Cropper, Delores Mitchell. Daughters Nichole and Paula join the sisters of Betty Stanley as they pose in front of the newly-named Betty Stanley Memorial Civil Processing Center.
November 17, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:
Caption: Daughters Nichole and Paula join the sisters of Betty Stanley as they pose in front of the newly-named Betty Stanley Memorial Civil Processing Center. L-R: Nichole Stanley, Dorothy Smith, Catherine Stafford, Velva Smalls, Paula Cropper, Delores Mitchell.

Sheriff Jewell Williams Pays Tribute to Long Time Staff Member During Dedication Ceremonies for the Betty Stanley Memorial Civil Processing Center

Philadelphia, PA—Ms. Betty “Tootie” Stanley, who worked 40 years for the Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County, died unexpectedly on October 11, 2016, leaving a void in the lives of family, friends, co-workers and Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams.

“Not only was Betty overflowing with knowledge when it came to the filing of paperwork and procedures regarding the services of the sheriff’s office, she also touched everyone here on a personal level that made you feel special and appreciated,” said Sheriff Williams.

 

“Naming the Main Desk after her is a fitting tribute to someone who gave as much to her work and co-workers as she did her own family,” he continued.

Ms. Stanley’s sister, Delores Mitchell, echoed those sentiments saying that the “sheriff’s office was her (Ms. Stanley’s) life”, and that she enjoyed helping people, especially the elderly, in a way that invoked professionalism, kindness and understanding.

Caption: Sheriff Williams poses with daughters of Betty Stanley in front of Betty’s picture in the newly named Betty Stanley Memorial Civil Processing Center. L-R: Nichole Stanley, Sheriff Williams, Paula Cropper

The packed ceremony was attending by both co-workers and members of Ms. Stanley’s family and church.

“Now,” said Sheriff Williams, “the first thing you see after the sheriff’s logo will be the signage for the ‘Betty Stanley Memorial Civil Processing Center’ which is a fitting tribute to a wonderful civil servant and human being.”

For more information contact Joseph Blake at 215-686-3572

