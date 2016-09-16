Image

1:03 PM / Friday September 16, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
16 Sep 2016

Sheriff Jewell Williams appoints military liaison as part of ongoing community outreach initiative

local_09-18-16d
September 16, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Deputy Sheriff Officer Robert Hunisch was recently appointed Military Liaison for the Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County.

Sheriff Jewell Williams recently named Deputy Sheriff Officer Robert Hunisch the Military Affairs Liaison for the sheriff’s office as part of its ongoing efforts of community outreach and education.

“Many veterans are returning from long campaigns overseas,” said Sheriff Williams, “and may have issues involving deeds, keeping up with mortgage payments, or looking to buy a property through a sheriff’s sale.  We want to make sure they receive all the information necessary to aid in their readjustment”.

DSO Hunisch, who currently lives in South Philadelphia, served in Guantanamo Bay guarding some of the most dangerous terrorists in the world, and is an 8-year Army veteran who currently serves in the reserves.

“There are so many veterans out there who can use the help we are trying to provide,” he said,  “and I can’t stress enough how important these outreach efforts are to helping soldiers get back to a normal life”.

Image

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, there are approximately 50,000 veterans nationwide who are homeless, and those veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan are among the highest number of individuals who are losing their homes to foreclosure and/or taxes.

“We already sponsor numerous workshops and seminars to educate people on how to keep your home as well as how to purchase a home and it’s our goal to get as much of this information out as possible”, said Sheriff Williams, “and dedicated deputies like Hunisch are helping us do just that”.

For more information contact Joseph Blake at 215-495-4174

