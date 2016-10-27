SEPTA releases service interruption plan in case of Nov 1 Strike

Possible Strike By Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 As Soon As Tuesday, Nov. 1; Would Halt City Bus, Trolley, Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line Services

PHILADELPHIA, PA (October 26, 2016) – The current contract between SEPTA and the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 234 expires at 12 midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. Negotiations are ongoing, with the goal of reaching a new agreement that will avert a disruption to City Transit Division bus, trolley, Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line services.

SEPTA, however, also wants customers to be prepared for the possibility of a work stoppage that could coincide with the start of the service day on Tuesday, Nov. 1. With that in mind, SEPTA has posted a Service Interruption Guide online at http://www.septa.org/service/interruption/2016-guide.html, and staff are preparing to assist customers who would be impacted.

Some customers may be able to use Regional Rail if city transit services are disrupted – however, with Regional Rail already operating at or near capacity, options are limited. SEPTA will look at service adjustments, such as adding some trips and having Express trains make extra stops.

The biggest impact would likely be felt during the morning and evening commutes. Wherever possible, SEPTA strongly encourages businesses and individuals to adjust work hours or institute flexible schedules.

SEPTA would also like to alert customers to changes they would encounter at Center City Regional Rail stations during evening travel hours, from 2:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. At Temple, Jefferson, Suburban, 30th Street and University City stations, customers have to wait in line at the concourse level, to ensure safety and avoid overcrowding on platforms.

All prepaid fares would be collected prior to boarding, and all passes would be subject to inspection and validation by SEPTA fare collection staff. Customers without a prepaid fare will have to purchase a ticket or pass from a station sales window before they get in line for their trip home – SEPTA fare collection staff cannot accept cash.

SEPTA Ambassadors – including employees from all departments – would be dispatched to stations to provide assistance and information to customers.

Customers are urged to continue to check http://www.septa.org for updates. Brochures with alternate service information are also now available at stations, and customer service representatives can be reached at (215) 580-7800.