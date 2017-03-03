School District opens pre-registration for Kindergarten students

ABOVE PHOTO: Shutterstock

This week, The School District of Philadelphia opened kindergarten pre-registration for the 2017-18 school year for children who will be 5-years-old on or before September 1, 2017, or for children who are 6-years-old and did not attend kindergarten.

“Enrollment in kindergarten is one of the first steps parents can take in setting their children up for long-term success,” said Dr. William R. Hite, Superintendent, The School District of Philadelphia. “Research shows that kindergarten not only boosts students’ academic achievement, it strengthens their social and emotional skills as well. Registering early ensures students will be ready to go on the first day of kindergarten in September, and the District will be ready for them, too.”

To register a child for kindergarten, a parent or guardian must bring the following documentation to the school:

Parent/legal guardianship identification

Child’s immunization record

Proof of child’s age (birth certificate)

Two current proofs of address in parent’s or guardian’s name

Parents will register their child for kindergarten at their neighborhood school. Anyone who needs more information about which neighborhood school is closest should use the District’s School Finder tool at philasd.org/school_finder/. If space is no longer available in a child’s neighborhood school, children will be offered enrollment in the closest elementary school that has space available.

In addition, District-wide Kindergarten Open House events will take place at various schools Tuesday, March 7, 2017. More information about these events, in addition to translated information about kindergarten registration in various languages, can be found online at philasd.org/kindergarten-registration.

Kindergarten pre-registration runs through May 31, 2017.