Image

10:21 PM / Saturday December 30, 2017

PA529
30 Dec 2017

Ring in the New Year with two fireworks shows on the Delaware River waterfront

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 30, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Photo: DRWC

Ring in the New Year with two fireworks shows on the Delaware River waterfront.

Philadelphia will ring in 2018 not once but two times during the SugarHouse New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront.

Dates: December 31, 2017 – January 1, 2018

First show: 6 p.m.
Second show: Midnight
Overview

Ring in 2018 twice during SugarHouse Casino’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront. With FREE fireworks shows along the Delaware River at 6 p.m. and midnight, you’ll have plenty of time to find the perfect spot to watch the spectacular displays.

Philadelphia’s main attraction on New Year’s Eve draws thousands of people to the Delaware River Waterfront each year. Conveniently located within a short walk of Old City, Society Hill and South Street, Penn’s Landing becomes a festive party with revelers of all ages delighting in a breathtaking fireworks display.
First Show: 6 p.m.

Families or those looking to celebrate the New Year a couple hours early are in luck: The first fireworks show goes down at 6 p.m. on the Delaware River waterfront. With the sun already set an hour before, the setting should be perfect for a wonderful show.
Second Show: Midnight

To officially ring in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display, head to the Delaware River waterfront with friends or family before midnight to snag a great seat for the festivities. The approximately 15-minute show starts right at midnight.

The Delaware River Waterfront, both Philadelphia and New Jersey sides, features fantastic views of the fireworks display.

If you’re not already in the neighborhood, catch a cab, an Uber or a Lyft, or hop on SEPTA’s Blue Line to Old City. From there it’s approximately a five-minute walk to Penn’s Landing.

Image

If you must drive, there are multiple parking lots up and down Columbus Boulevard. Head to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation’s official parking page for hourly rates and locations of parking lots.

Arrive with time to pick out your spot to watch the fireworks display, but not too early — December is typically a chilly month in the city.

The show, approximately 15 minutes in length, has a beautiful backdrop with the illuminated Benjamin Franklin Bridge and, if viewed from Camden, the Philadelphia skyline.

Read more: http://www.visitphilly.com/events/philadelphia/new-years-eve-fireworks/

Related Posts

Sugarhouse Casino starts the weekend with weekend with Swingin’ on the River Plan for new cap and civic space designed to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River Waterfront via Penn’s Landing moving forward SugarHouse presents Philly’s New Year’s fireworks display for second year
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to warn her millions of followers that there is an imposter trolling on Instagram

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Elga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Oasis

For many across the nation, the dream of a Black Christmas brings joy

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  This collage, published by Christianity, illustrates some of the different depictions of Jesus. Theologians say...

Food And Beverage

Appetizers for Easy Entertaining

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Apple Brie Bites   Family Features When it comes time to entertain family and friends,...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Seven tips to support Alzheimer’s caregivers

December 29, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. A recent...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

December 29, 2017

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes?...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff