Image

10:26 AM / Sunday December 31, 2017

PA529
31 Dec 2017

Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler and Denise Clay leaving WURD

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 31, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Statement from Mark “The AME” Tyler

Image

It is with mixed emotions that I have decided to leave WURD Radio as host of “Wake Up with WURD”.  I started at WURD almost three years ago as a volunteer host of a new show, Urban Insight. What began as a one-hour program, quickly grew to a two-hour show and attracted a dedicated following each Friday evening. Over the past 3 years, I have had the pleasure of getting to know tremendous colleagues and producers, interviewing amazing guests, and “working with” the best listening audience any host can find. Philly, I love you! I would like to especially thank POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower, and Rebuild) for their significant sponsorship of the show.

I wish WURD and the Lomax family well. I believe in their mission, rooted in the vision of the late Dr. Walter P. Lomax, to amplify the voice of Philadelphia’s Black community. I will continue to support the efforts of WURD. While this may seem like an ending, it is only the beginning of a new opportunity. This move in no way suggests a lack of interest in radio. In fact, Denise “The Writer” Clay and I are working to be back on air in a new venue in the very near future. We are deeply committed to using the format of authentic talk radio to lift up, highlight, and examine stories in the experience of the African Diaspora that are far too often neglected by others. We continue to seek to serve as the voice of a new generation! Stay tuned…

Statement from Denise “The Writer” Clay

Those of you who are regular listeners to WURD’s “Wake Up With WURD” know that being a writer is a big part of my identity.

So please understand me when I tell you that what follows this sentence is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to write.

Friday was the last day for myself and my co-host Mark Kelly Tyler on “Wake Up With WURD”. I’d like to thank the Lomax Family for the opportunity to come back to my first love, radio, and inform the community in a way that assumes it’s intelligence and values it’s input.

When Mark asked me to join him on “Wake Up”, it was a chance to continue the work I was doing with him on his show, “Urban Insight.” It was great talking about the issues of the day, and interacting with WURD listeners, many of whom have taken me into their hearts.

I’m eternally grateful for that and always will be. While you won’t be hearing me on the radio from 7-10 anymore, please know that I will still value your voices on my other platforms: The Philadelphia Sunday Sun, Philadelphia Magazine and the Philadelphia Public Record.

Being on “Wake Up” gave me the chance to interact with listeners (and Facebook live viewers) around the world as well as the city’s activist community. I’d especially like to thank POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower, and Rebuild) for their support of what we were trying to do.

Again, I thank you for showing Mark and myself the love that we’ve gotten from all of you over the last three months. I appreciate it immensely.

Hopefully, we’ll be together on the airwaves again soon. Radio is my first love, and I’ve always believed that it’s the best place to tell the stories of People of Color and other marginalized communities.

Again, I thank you for your support, the hugs, the shout-outs…

…and the coffee. Especially, the coffee.

Related Posts

WURD Radio updates programming lineup for the New Year Prayer offered by Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler at the ribbon cutting of the Memorial to the Enslaved Africans at the President’s House PABJ announces the 2014 President’s Award recipients: Rev. Mark and Leslie Tyler, Pastor and First Lady, Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Oprah Winfrey took to social media to warn her millions of followers that there is an imposter trolling on Instagram

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Oprah Winfrey (Photo: Elga Esteb / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that...

Oasis

For many across the nation, the dream of a Black Christmas brings joy

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  This collage, published by Christianity, illustrates some of the different depictions of Jesus. Theologians say...

Food And Beverage

Appetizers for Easy Entertaining

December 29, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Apple Brie Bites   Family Features When it comes time to entertain family and friends,...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Seven tips to support Alzheimer’s caregivers

December 29, 2017

BPT Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementias is exceptionally demanding, and especially challenging. A recent...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 31

December 29, 2017

All Signs: Ta da! The New Year has arrived! (Time flies when you’re unconscious.) Promises? Fears? Hopes?...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff