1:03 AM / Wednesday September 27, 2017

PA529
26 Sep 2017

Renee Caldwell Hughes to step down as regional CEO of American Red Cross

September 26, 2017

After six years, Renée Cardwell Hughes is stepping down on Oct. 19 as CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region.

Since 2011, Judge Renee Cardwell Hughes has led The American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania as it’s CEO. She is the first African-American woman to hold this position.

Prior to her historic appointment, Cardwell Hughes served as a trial judge in the Court of Common Pleas, the First Judicial District of Pennsylvania after her appointment to the bench in 1995 by former Gov. Tom Ridge. After being elected to and completing a 10-year full-term, Hughes was re-elected in 2005 to a second full term, which she served until accepting her current position.

Throughout her tenure, Judge Hughes has successfully led a team consisting of hard working volunteers and a dedicated staff. The Eastern Pennsylvania Region’s territory covers more than 6 million people in Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Monroe, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

