Reed’s Coffee and Tea House, your home away from home

Experience Reed’s Coffee and Tea House

–a real coffee shop that is your “home away from home”

By Monica Peters

Are you a tea or coffee connoisseur? Looking for a good place to kick back, relax while enjoying a belly-filling light breakfast and lunch? Do you like fresh baked goods including sweet potato pie and red velvet cake? Stop at Reed’s Coffee and Tea House in West Philadelphia. Headed by husband wife duo George and Kathleen Reed, the cozy cafe located in Powelton Village with a down home vibe is one of the top coffee destinations in the city.

Simply put, Reed’s is a real coffee shop.

Located at 3802 Lancaster Avenue, Reed’s Coffee and Tea House has a local and international following. Loyal customers from different parts of the city and around the globe make it a point to experience the shop.

“We have people from as far as Germany, London and Ireland that come here,” said Kathleen, affectionately called “Ms. Kat” by faithful customers.

“They come to us from yelp and word of mouth,” she continued.

The coffee and custom teas at Reed’s are legendary.

“Blueberry green tea and One Village artisan blend coffee are our top sellers,” said Mr. George.

Reed’s tea game is top tier with options, to name a few, such as tumeric cinnamon tea, chocolate peppermint tea, peach passion–and a full array of tea blends that warm your soul and tingle your taste buds.

The shop also offers tasty fare in addition to the standard muffins and bagels: scrumptious baked goods such as sweet potato cheesecake (including sweet potato pie), home-made pound cake, carrot cake and red velvet cake to name a few; they also have fresh cooked breakfast sandwiches (yes they have turkey bacon and sausage), breakfast burritos, french toast, hashbrowns, soups, tuna fish and turkey sandwiches, BLT and more. They have waffles on Saturdays and sometimes Ms. Kat will make a specialty dish at random.

The atmosphere at Reed’s Coffee and Tea House is something very special. Very relaxed. Anyone who has come to the shop, which opened in 2011, will tell you of it’s welcoming environment. It is a living room style set up with old school board games including chess for those who want to play while sipping and eating. There is also complimentary wifi and outdoor seating.

Even a few notables like actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hillary Clinton have come to the shop.

The Reed’s are known for their friendliness and hospitality.

“It was very, very friendly. Ms. Reed was really sweet to us,” said Nell Zink a renowned author from Germany. A friend recommended she stop by while she was in Philadelphia.

As for the food, “It was great!,” says Zink who had some pastries with colleagues.

The Reed’s always greet you with a smile and have conversation that warms your heart. They want to know who your are. They want to know your name. You feel like you’ve known them for years. Reed’s Coffee and Tea House is your home away from home.

Reed’s Coffee and Tea House, 3802 Lancaster Avenue. Hours are Mondays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays. Telephone number: 267-244-4202



Photos of Reed’s Coffee and Tea House