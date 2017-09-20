Image

9:49 AM / Wednesday September 20, 2017

PA529
20 Sep 2017

Racist graffiti found on another Cabrini dorm room door

September 20, 2017

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) –Cabrini University is now investigating a second incident of racist graffiti written on a dorm room door.

The racial slur, written in marker, was found on the door of another African American student.

Over the weekend, Sennia Vann reported finding similar racist graffiti on her door.

On Tuesday night, school officials held a town hall meeting on the Radnor campus to address the issue.

The school’s provost says he’s proud of how students have rallied around each other and responded to hate with love.

The Radnor Police Department is investigating the incidents, along with the school’s public safety division.

