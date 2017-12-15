Image

3:19 PM / Friday December 15, 2017

PA529
15 Dec 2017

Rabb responds to PPA audits, pushes for Philadelphia to regain local control

December 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Rep. Chris Rabb

 

State Rep. Chris Rabb, (D-200th Dist.) released the following statement in response to the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s audits of the Philadelphia Parking Authority:

“I am outraged to read that Auditor General DePasquale uncovered such financial mismanagement in the PPA.

This potentially has cost the already debt ridden Philadelphia School District $77.9 million, which stripped our children of the educational resources they need and rightfully deserve.

Image

How could the PPA Board of Directors allow the former executive director, who the AG rightfully deemed as an ‘unchecked tyrant,’ to continue even after being accused of sexual harassment?

This inexcusable ignorance and blatant negligence reaffirms my stance that we in the state legislature should return control of the PPA back to Philadelphia.

I have supported legislation (H.B. 874) that would end the state’s reign over the parking authority. Like the SRC, commonwealth control is crippling our city financially. The PPA needs responsible and dependable leadership, not another autocratic regime to run it into the ground.”

