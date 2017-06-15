Rabb to host 2017 Summer Kick-Off

State Rep. Chris Rabb, (D-200th Dist.), today announced he is hosting a Summer Kick-Off from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Dorothy Emanuel Recreation Center, 8500 Pickering St., Philadelphia.

“I’m very excited to bring the community together and meet new people in my district,” Rabb said. “We will have something for everyone, so bring your entire family.”

According to Rabb, the event is free and will feature a number of different programs and groups that provide services to the local community, vendors, main stage entertainment, food and refreshments.

Rabb said children and youth will have the opportunity to make a pledge against bullying and gun violence. The pledge will honor the role that young people, through their own decisions, can play in reducing bullying and gun violence.

Representatives from local and state agencies will also be available to provide information about a variety of social services. Attendees can ask questions and receive help regarding any state-related issue.

“I like to hear first-hand what issues our constituents face in their daily lives, and my staff will be available to provide on-the-spot assistance,” he added.

For more information, contact Rabb’s office at (215) 242-7300.