7:55 AM / Friday August 25, 2017

PA529
24 Aug 2017

Prevent children’s gun accidents at home… Got a Gun? Get a Lock!

August 24, 2017

Sheriff Jewell Williams offered this statement in reference to the recent accidental shooting in South Philadelphia of a young child.

“We share the relief of many in our community that the South Philadelphia child who accidentally shot himself at home will survive and we continue to pray that he will recover completely,” Williams said.

“We hope this incident will serve as a moment to make other families aware of the need to properly secure guns in the home and avoid another accident that could hurt or kill a child.      

Most accidents involving guns in the home are 100 percent preventable.  Please take this time to make sure any gun in your home is not accessible to children.  Gunlocks are a simple and effective way to keep children from coming into contact with an unsecured firearm.” 

You can obtain a FREE gunlock from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office at 100 S. Broad Street, 5th floor.  NO QUESTIONS ASKED.  Simply come to the office any weekday during business hours and request a gunlock.

To date, more than 3,000 gunlocks have been distributed to Philadelphia families via this program, a joint initiative of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the City Council President Darrell Clark.

