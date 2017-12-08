Image

5:08 PM / Friday December 8, 2017

PA529
8 Dec 2017

Preferred Meals co-sponsors party to benefit the homeless

Pictured in the photo are Kim Parker, Preferred Meals Resident District Manager, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell and David Pethybridge, Preferred Meals Senior District Manager.
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 8, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:
Pictured in the photo are Kim Parker, Preferred Meals Resident District Manager, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell and David Pethybridge, Preferred Meals Senior District Manager.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell raising funds to feed the homeless at South Restaurant and Jazz Club at 600 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, was at the scene of a real “party with a purpose” on Tuesday evening December 5, 2017.

Councilwoman Blackwell, in conjunction with Preferred Meals, an Elior Company, one of the title sponsors of the event, along with other sponsors and dignitaries, came together in support of Blackwell’s “Holiday Dinner for the Homeless”.

Image

Preferred Meals provides nutritious meals to students of the School District of Philadelphia and summer breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper meals for the city’s Park and Recreation Department programs. Preferred Meals is committed to the mission of mitigating homelessness and food insecurities for homeless children and families in the City of Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia.

Approximately $30,000 was raised that will go toward feeding the homeless and providing some luxuries that they do not routinely receive and are unable to afford.

Councilwoman Blackwell’s “Holiday Dinner for the Homeless” will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 3pm to 7pm at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Related Posts

Philadelphia Veterans Comfort House to host numerous homeless vets on Thanskgiving and Christmas PHA employees celebrate Commissioner’s birthday through public service to the less fortunate Operation Sleigh Ride delivers holiday meals and warm weather presents to Philadelphia’s homeless
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Flavor Flav is launching a Kickstarter campaign to finance his forthcoming Las Vegas-based variety show and soundtrack

December 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Flavor Flav  (Photo: Marko Ristic Serbia / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony When Meghan Markle...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Financial help for grandparents raising grandchildren

December 7, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any financial assistance programs that can help grandparents who are raising their...

Entertainment

Philly Cultural Beat, Dec. 10

December 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadanco: H-I-S-T-O-R-Y By Steve Bryant   December 15-17 Kimmel Center Presents: PHILADANCO: H-I-S-T-O-R-Y Philadelphia’s homegrown...

Commentary

Why I reached out to Russell Simmons

December 7, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Simmons  (Photo: Shutterstock)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson One week before screenwriter Jenny Lumet...

Health

Congress may improve access to integrated care for dialysis patients

December 8, 2017

BPT More than 700,000 people in the U.S. suffer from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), also known as...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 10

December 7, 2017

All Signs: Saturn takes 30 years to go through all 12 signs. It is finally moving into...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff