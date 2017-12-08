Preferred Meals co-sponsors party to benefit the homeless

Pictured in the photo are Kim Parker, Preferred Meals Resident District Manager, Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell and David Pethybridge, Preferred Meals Senior District Manager.

Philadelphia City Councilwoman Jannie L. Blackwell raising funds to feed the homeless at South Restaurant and Jazz Club at 600 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, was at the scene of a real “party with a purpose” on Tuesday evening December 5, 2017.

Councilwoman Blackwell, in conjunction with Preferred Meals, an Elior Company, one of the title sponsors of the event, along with other sponsors and dignitaries, came together in support of Blackwell’s “Holiday Dinner for the Homeless”.

Preferred Meals provides nutritious meals to students of the School District of Philadelphia and summer breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper meals for the city’s Park and Recreation Department programs. Preferred Meals is committed to the mission of mitigating homelessness and food insecurities for homeless children and families in the City of Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia.

Approximately $30,000 was raised that will go toward feeding the homeless and providing some luxuries that they do not routinely receive and are unable to afford.

Councilwoman Blackwell’s “Holiday Dinner for the Homeless” will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 3pm to 7pm at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.