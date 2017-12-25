Power outages in Philly region due to high winds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PECO is dealing with power outages due to high winds that are impacting thousands in the Delaware Valley on Christmas.

PECO says, as of 2 p.m. Monday, 5,765 of its customers have been affected, with majority living in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties.

Down at The Shore, Atlantic City Electric says around 2,000 people are without power just north of Cape May, New Jersey.

It’s not clear how long it will take for the homes and businesses to get their power back.