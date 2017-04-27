Image

12:57 AM / Friday April 28, 2017

PA529
27 Apr 2017

Police Sources: Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of Del. State Trooper Is Dead

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 27, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — The suspect wanted in the killing of a Delaware State Trooper is dead, police sources tell CBS3.

Authorities say the standoff is over. They have not released how the suspect died.

Law enforcement entered the home where the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting had been since yesterday.

Police say the he was being defiant earlier and opening fire on them.

Authorities identified the slain trooper as 32-year-old Corporal Stephen Ballard.

Ballard was shot while investigating what’s being described as a suspicious vehicle at a Wawa in Bear, Delaware Wednesday afternoon.

One of the two men in the car was arrested at the scene. The other had run away and was barricaded inside of his home.

Residents were forced out their homes, some of them for well over 12 hours.

They say they are tired and frustrated, but mostly saddened that this tragedy hit so close to home.

Police said the suspect started firing at officers around 4 a.m. Tactical teams then used explosives to breech the windows, but did not enter at that time.

Image

After fleeing the Wawa where Cpl. Stephen Ballard was gunned down, the suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home on the 500 block of St. Michael Drive in the Brick Mill Farm development.

It’s been a chaotic scene as neighbors heard the police helicopter overhead, along with explosions.

Some parents had to rush to get their children from a local elementary school yesterday after a lockdown was lifted.

Eyewitness News was able to speak to neighbors who live nearby. One who went to school with the suspect says he was a troublemaker, even as a kid.

Others say they know the suspect’s family.

“It’s a pretty quiet family,” Joe Cobb says. “It’s a pretty quiet community.”

The Odessa fire company opened its doors to residents who are not allowed back in their homes.

Related Posts

Friends, family mourn slain Delaware police officer Suspect in fatal Auburn shooting surrenders Police: Vick not ruled out as suspect in shooting
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

WDAS FM, Power 99 and Smooth Jazz ‘JJZ announce the inaugural ‘Philadelphia Sista Strut’ 3K Breast Cancer Walk on June 17

April 22, 2017

Proceeds will benefit The American Association for Cancer Research WDAS FM, Philly’s Best R&B & Throwbacks, Power...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How Medicare covers therapy services

April 22, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you explain how Medicare covers physical therapy services? I’m a new beneficiary, and...

Go With The-Flo

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly separated from his wife, La La

April 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOT:  Carmelo and La La Anthony (Photo: taniavolobueva / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of April 23

April 22, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Since last Wed., the Sun has been in Taurus. And this Wed.,...

Color Of Money

Sheriff Sales collect $60 million in new taxes; Returns millions in excess funds to property owners

April 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sheriff Jewell Williams speaking at the recent City Council budget hearings.  (Photo: Bill Z. Foster)...

Entertainment

Jesse Williams, wife file for divorce

April 25, 2017

  By Danielle Kwateng-Clark Essence Magazine–TMZ has reported that Jesse Williams, is parting ways from his wife,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff