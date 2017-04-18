Image

3:24 PM / Tuesday April 18, 2017

PA529
18 Apr 2017

Police: Alleged ‘Facebook Killer’ Found Dead In Erie County, PA

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 18, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) –– Pennsylvania State Police say the alleged ‘Facebook killer’ Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuitStephens is suspected of allegedly shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, videotaping the killing and then posting that video on Facebook.

Image

Yesterday, there were reports that Stephens was spotted in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park area, but police said the reports were unsubstantiated.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted his thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police for their vigilance.

Related Posts

Philadelphia police search Fairmount Park after possible ‘Facebook killer’ sightings, nine schools on lockdown Erie elects first Black councilman, Andre Horton Police probe Cornell brawl that left Black Ithaca student dead
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

The overuse of imaging procedures on the decline since 2008

April 14, 2017

Doctors have been ordering fewer of the most expensive imaging studies The use of high tech imaging...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Coping with ringing in your ears

April 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any new treatments you know of that can help with constant ear...

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth

April 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson  (Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony After rumors of several hiccups in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of April 16

April 13, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week three celestial changes will occur: the Sun will move into...

Color Of Money

Five mistakes to avoid when buying your first home

April 14, 2017

BPT Buying a home for the first time is comparable to the first time you ride a...

Entertainment

A Year On, Few Answers From Probe Into Prince’s Death

April 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff