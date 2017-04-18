Police: Alleged ‘Facebook Killer’ Found Dead In Erie County, PA

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) –– Pennsylvania State Police say the alleged ‘Facebook killer’ Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Stephens shot and killed himself after a brief pursuitStephens is suspected of allegedly shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio, videotaping the killing and then posting that video on Facebook.

Yesterday, there were reports that Stephens was spotted in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park area, but police said the reports were unsubstantiated.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tweeted his thanks to the Pennsylvania State Police for their vigilance.