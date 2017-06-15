Please Touch Museum celebrates Juneteenth with Freedom Day Family Festival

The Museum’s inaugural celebration of the holiday includes interactive dance and storytelling performances, and a meet and greet with artist Joy O. Ude.

Please Touch Museum is hosting its inaugural celebration of Juneteenth — the worldwide celebration of the end of slavery in the United States — on Saturday, June 17. The Freedom Day Family Festival will celebrate African- American culture and this important day in history with hands-on art-making, performances, and a meet and greet with mixed-media artist and designer Joy O. Ude.

Quilt-making is a time-honored traditional way of telling stories, and sharing messages and ideas about freedom. Throughout the day from 10 am – 3 pm, children and families can create their own works of art inspired by the shapes and colors found in freedom quilts. At 10 and 11 am, Ude will greet visitors, share a glimpse of the rich history of quilt-making, and demonstrate how secret messages and symbols are shared through textiles. An American-born child of Nigerian immigrants, her art explores Black culture as a subset of American culture.

Hip Hop Fundamentals, the Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to spreading Hip Hop as an inspiration and academic tool, will celebrate with a new interactive performance highlighting freedom, diversity and togetherness.

There will be two opportunities to enjoy the performance at 12 and 2 pm. The day’s celebrations will also include storytelling performances brought to life with music and movement, and end with a Juneteenth Jamboree through the Museum.

“The celebration of Juneteenth is a time to rejoice and reflect on a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, while prompting important conversations about ideas and themes that are still very prevalent today,” says Please Touch Museum President & CEO Patricia D. Wellenbach. “This special event will introduce these themes to the youngest learners and their families in a meaningful and accessible way.”

All Freedom Day Family Festival programming is included with general Museum admission.