Image

11:05 AM / Friday June 16, 2017

PA529
15 Jun 2017

Please Touch Museum celebrates Juneteenth with Freedom Day Family Festival

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 15, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

The Museum’s inaugural celebration of the holiday includes interactive dance and storytelling performances, and a meet and greet with artist Joy O. Ude.

Please Touch Museum is hosting its inaugural celebration of Juneteenth — the worldwide celebration of the end of slavery in the United States — on Saturday, June 17. The Freedom Day Family Festival will celebrate African- American culture and this important day in history with hands-on art-making, performances, and a meet and greet with mixed-media artist and designer Joy O. Ude.

Quilt-making is a time-honored traditional way of telling stories, and sharing messages and ideas about freedom. Throughout the day from 10 am – 3 pm, children and families can create their own works of art inspired by the shapes and colors found in freedom quilts. At 10 and 11 am, Ude will greet visitors, share a glimpse of the rich history of quilt-making, and demonstrate how secret messages and symbols are shared through textiles. An American-born child of Nigerian immigrants, her art explores Black culture as a subset of American culture.

Hip Hop Fundamentals, the Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to spreading Hip Hop as an inspiration and academic tool, will celebrate with a new interactive performance highlighting freedom, diversity and togetherness.

Image

There will be two opportunities to enjoy the performance at 12 and 2 pm. The day’s celebrations will also include storytelling performances brought to life with music and movement, and end with a Juneteenth Jamboree through the Museum.

“The celebration of Juneteenth is a time to rejoice and reflect on a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, while prompting important conversations about ideas and themes that are still very prevalent today,” says Please Touch Museum President & CEO Patricia D. Wellenbach. “This special event will introduce these themes to the youngest learners and their families in a meaningful and accessible way.”

All Freedom Day Family Festival programming is included with general Museum admission.

Related Posts

Celebrate Juneteenth in Freedom’s Backyard in historic Germantown, June 15 Today: City Council to Present Resolution to Johnson House’s festival as “The Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival” National Juneteenth Celebration to be held in Freedom’s backyard
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Philly salutes boxing legend Michael Spinks at Warmdaddys

June 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Michael Spinks (1987)   By Florence Anthony Diana Ross’s oldest son Ross Naess, 29, married...

Seniors

Survey: Cataracts impact lifestyle; surgery brings emotional benefits

June 15, 2017

BPT You may know that cataracts can interfere with your ability to see clearly, but might be...

Beauty

Seek experienced, skilled technicians when pursuing stylish, modern look with scalp micropigmentation (part 2)

June 15, 2017

By Leah Fletcher Scalp tattoos — now branded as scalp micropigmentation — is a viable alternative for...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 18

June 15, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week the Sun enters Cancer where it will stay for the...

Color Of Money

Brown: Deadline extended for Pa. Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program

June 15, 2017

State Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown, (D-190 Dist.), announced that the deadline for the 2016 Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent...

Entertainment

“Rough Night”–BFFs reunite for raunchy bachelorette party reminiscent of “The Hangover”

June 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  From left: Alice (Jillian Bell), Pippa (Kate McKinnon), Jess (Scarlett Johansson), Blair (Zoë Kravitz), and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff