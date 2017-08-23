Image

4:59 PM / Wednesday August 23, 2017

PA529
23 Aug 2017

Players hold breath as $700M Powerball jackpot drawing nears

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 23, 2017 Category: Local, Stateside Posted by:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players across the U.S. are scooping up $2 Powerball tickets in hopes of beating the odds and winning a massive $700 million jackpot as Wednesday night’s drawing nears.

Some details about the game and the giant prize:

___

WHAT IS POWERBALL AND HOW DOES THE GAME WORK?

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week, with the next one Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Tallahassee, Florida. Five white balls will be drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball will be selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.

___

THE ODDS

The odds of matching all six numbers remain the same, at a miserable one in 292.2 million, regardless of the jackpot prize. However, a larger prize attracts more players and that means more number combinations are selected, so the probability increases that one or more people will buy winning tickets. So, an individual’s chances of winning don’t increase, but the odds that someone will win do rise. Tom Rietz, a professor at the University of Iowa who researches probabilities, says it’s hard for people to fathom what odds of one in 292.2 million mean. For a better sense, he suggests people envision the 324 million U.S. residents. Your chance of winning is roughly comparable to being that one lucky person out of the entire population, with everyone else losing. Cornelius Nelan, a mathematics professor at Quinnipiac University, puts the odds in perspective by noting they’re about the same as flipping a coin and getting heads 28 times in a row.

___

WHAT IF NO ONE WINS?

The jackpot will keep growing until someone matches all the numbers, and that can take awhile. The reason the prize is so large is because there hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner since June 10. After someone wins the jackpot, the prize will drop to $40 million, then resume its growth.

___

THE PRIZE

The $700 million jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize shared by three people in January 2016. The current jackpot refers to the annuity option, doled out in 30 payments over 29 years, increasing 5 percent annually. Nearly all winners favor the cash option, which would now be $443.3 million. The advantage of taking cash is that people can invest the money with hopes of a greater return than the guaranteed payments they would receive through the annuity. The downside is they’ll pay a little more in taxes and won’t have the certainty of giant annual paychecks for decades.

___

TAXES

Winner should expect to pay 30 percent or more in taxes. Federal income taxes will take a 25 percent bite from winnings. State taxes vary, so the amount winners will pay in depend on where they play. Some of the nation’s biggest states, including California and Texas, don’t assess state taxes on lottery prizes, so winners in those spots would be just a bit richer.

___

Image

WHAT IF I MATCH SOME BUT NOT ALL THE NUMBERS?

Face it, you’re almost certainly not going to win the jackpot, but players have much better odds of one in 25 of winning a lesser prize. Those odds range from one in 11.7 million of winning $1 million for matching the five regular balls to one in 38 for matching the Powerball and winning $4.

___

Follow Scott McFetridge on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/

Related Posts

Powerball jackpot winner in North Carolina: Single mom of four! Powerball Jackpot blessings! Louise White, 81-year-old woman, wins $336.4M Ira Curry: Georgia Mega Millions winner to claim share of $636 million
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

MC Lyte married Marine Corp veteran/entrepreneur John Wyche

August 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  MC Lyte  (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Congratulations to MC Lyte....

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Finding money for long-term care

August 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What resources can you refer me to for long-term care financial help? My 84-year-old...

Food And Beverage

Make-ahead breakfasts for busy school days

August 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Morning Oasis Overnight Oats   Family Features When the school year rolls around, switching from...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 20

August 18, 2017

All Signs: Last week I discussed the Solar Eclipse: “The eclipse is just a New Moon that...

Health

Five things parents need to know about HPV

August 18, 2017

BPT Being a parent means looking out for your kids. When they were small it meant making...

Oasis

Why churches are unfriendly and cliquish

August 18, 2017

By  Joe McKeever From crosswalk.com “When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff