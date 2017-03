PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) – Start dinner, turn up your heaters and get out your flashlights.

Sunday afternoon, PECO told FOX 29 News thousands of you will be without electricity for a few hours, Sunday night.

The planned outage is set to start at about 6pm and will affect about 8,000 to 10,000 customers, mostly in North and Northwest Philadelphia.

It’s expected to last three hours.

Crews will be planning permanent repairs to the West Moreland substation after the recent fire.