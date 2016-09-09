Image

6:59 AM / Friday September 9, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
9 Sep 2016

Philly schools closing at noon due to heat, extracurricular activities canceled

l_nwelpsdheadquartersx1200-3
September 9, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ALL SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLS TO DISMISS FRIDAY AT NOON DUE TO EXCESSIVE HEAT

PHILADELPHIA — Due to the high temperatures forecasted, all School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss early at 12:00 noon, Friday, September 9. All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development classes scheduled for Friday are canceled and all athletic programs are canceled on Friday and Saturday as well. 

All District early childhood centers will remain open as per their regular schedule. In addition, administrative offices will be open according to their regular schedule. 

The general public and media are urged to monitor the District Web site at www.philasd.org for further details. Updated information will also be posted on the District’s Information Hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636).

