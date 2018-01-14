Philly native and longtime San Diego broadcaster, C.S. Keys, dies at 54

By Jay Posner, San Diego Union Tribine

Broadcaster C.S. Keys, who worked on TV, radio and the web in San Diego since 2000, died Saturday afternoon, La Mesa police confirmed. He was 54.

Police received a call from the Heartland Fire & Rescue department at 2:22 p.m. Saturday to assist on a “medical aid” call at Keys’ home, according to La Mesa Lt. Chad Bell. Keys later was pronounced dead at the residence. No cause of death was announced pending an autopsy, Bell said.

Keys came to San Diego in 2000 and worked as the weathercaster for KUSI Channel 9/51. After four years he moved on XETV Channel 6, then the city’s Fox affiliate, and worked as sports director and lead sports anchor, including hosting “That Sunday Sports Show.”

He later hosted a talk show on wsRadio.com and most recently worked at The Mighty 1090 as a host.

“My heart is heavy today because we have lost one of us today, my younger brother C S Keys has moved on to the other side of life,” his brother, Richard Keys, wrote on Facebook. “I know he was not alone on his journey for his faith was strong.”

Several friends and former colleagues paid tribute to Keys.

“It’s just shocking, really,” said Jim Trotter, a former San Diego Union-Tribune reporter who now works for ESPN, via text Sunday morning. “He was always so full of life and laughter. My thoughts and prayers are with his young (9-year-old) daughter, who was the love of his life.

“Just really at a loss for words.”

Said Dave Palet, who worked with Keys at Channel 6: “Great guy, great friend who loved to laugh and loved his Raiders.”

Another friend, former radio host Jeff Dotseth, said Sunday: “In the media you meet a lot of people, but there’s not always many people who are truly loyal to you. C.S. was one of those guys. He’ll be missed.”

On Twitter, former Chargers receiver Greg Camarillo said, “With a heavy heart we say farewell to one of SD’s beloved personalities, CS Keys. A genuine, fun guy to be with and never too busy to serve his community. You will be missed, brother! Rest In Peace”

Born in Harrisburg, Pa., and raised in Philadelphia, Keys began his career in Durham, N.C., and later worked in Lancaster, Pa. and Pittsburgh. He was well known for working to promote charitable causes, particularly for youth.