Image

1:50 AM / Sunday January 21, 2018

PA529
20 Jan 2018

Philly Fire Commissioner Named 2018 Eisenhower Fellow

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 20, 2018 Category: Local Posted by:

The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel has been named an Eisenhower Fellow for 2018. His fellowship will entail studying fire safety in Germany – which has a significantly lower fire-death rate than the U.S. – and in South Africa, where the fire-death rate is significantly higher than here.

“I am truly humbled to have the opportunity to represent the City of Philadelphia as part of this amazing group, program, and organization,” Thiel said.

Commissioner Thiel is one of 11 U.S. leaders chosen for the prestigious mid-career fellowship. The program is designed to enhance international understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. Other fellows are experts in areas such as sustainable food production, quantum computing, transportation and health care.

Later this year, Thiel will spend two weeks in Germany and two weeks in South Africa to learn about factors affecting fire safety in each country. He plans to develop cross-cultural training programs designed to reduce fire deaths in urban areas.

Gen. Colin L. Powell (Ret.), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted the diverse and dynamic backgrounds of the new cohort and welcomed them to the program.

Image

“We are pleased to provide this group of exceptional American young leaders the unique opportunity to meet with influential leaders across the world to expose them to new ideas, grow professionally and enhance international understanding,” Gen. Powell said.

Related Posts

8th District City Council candidate Verna Tyner applauds Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s decision to stay in Philadelphia S. Phila. man charged with setting Phila. Int’l Records fire Phila. Fire Department Official Statement on the Colorado Street fire
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate mother has given birth to the couple’s third child, a baby girl

January 19, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kanye West and Kim Kardashian  (Photo by Joe Seer /Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to reports, Kanye West...

Color Of Money

Think spring: Now’s the time to plan the landscape of your dreams

January 19, 2018

BPT The weather outside is frightful and the week ahead calls for falling temperatures and maybe even...

Food And Beverage

A Fresh Tailgate Menu

January 12, 2018

Quick and tasty ideas for game day ABOVE PHOTO:  Grilled Sausage Skewer Sandwiches Family Features Take your...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: What to do when a loved one dies

January 12, 2018

Dear Savvy Senior, This may seem like a strange question, but can you tell me what steps...

Health

Say goodbye to winter blues with vitamin D-rich foods

January 19, 2018

BPT Winter got you down? Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is estimated to affect 10 million Americans, according...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 21

January 19, 2018

All Signs: This week the Sun and Venus in Aquarius will promote warm relations and good times...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff