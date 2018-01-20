Philly Fire Commissioner Named 2018 Eisenhower Fellow

The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel has been named an Eisenhower Fellow for 2018. His fellowship will entail studying fire safety in Germany – which has a significantly lower fire-death rate than the U.S. – and in South Africa, where the fire-death rate is significantly higher than here.

“I am truly humbled to have the opportunity to represent the City of Philadelphia as part of this amazing group, program, and organization,” Thiel said.

Commissioner Thiel is one of 11 U.S. leaders chosen for the prestigious mid-career fellowship. The program is designed to enhance international understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. Other fellows are experts in areas such as sustainable food production, quantum computing, transportation and health care.

Later this year, Thiel will spend two weeks in Germany and two weeks in South Africa to learn about factors affecting fire safety in each country. He plans to develop cross-cultural training programs designed to reduce fire deaths in urban areas.

Gen. Colin L. Powell (Ret.), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted the diverse and dynamic backgrounds of the new cohort and welcomed them to the program.

“We are pleased to provide this group of exceptional American young leaders the unique opportunity to meet with influential leaders across the world to expose them to new ideas, grow professionally and enhance international understanding,” Gen. Powell said.