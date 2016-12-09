Image

7:39 PM / Friday December 9, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
9 Dec 2016

Philly-area mom pens parenting book on ADHD

December 9, 2016

Helpful hints on providing answers, support and problem solving for parenting children with ADHD

Image

Rhashidah Perry released the first book in a two part series about raising a daughter with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). “Raising Hasana: Summer Adventures” follows Perry and her family one summer as they face the behavior and emotional challenges that surface as a result of ADHD.  From emotional breakdowns to fun-loving family excursions, Perry provides an honest and bold look into ADHD treatments, its impact on African-American girls, and the difficulty in accessing wide-ranging treatment options for African-Americans.

Perry started a Mommy Blog in hopes of helping other mothers struggling with raising a child with ADHD. The books are a compilation of her blog entries.

“ADHD often goes undetected in girls when it is primarily the inattentive type,” said Perry. “However, girls with high hyperactivity, like Hasana, are often ridiculed for their impulsivity and mischievousness more harshly than their male counterparts.  This often results in these girls having low self-esteem.”

Perry said it was important to create a village of caregivers to help Hasana succeed academically and socially. She took a myriad of parenting classes and became a certified ADHD parent trainer. Along with Hasana’s village, Perry created a multi-modal treatment program that proved successful.

In “Raising Hasana: Summer Adventures,” Perry shares what she learned — what worked and didn’t.   Her book is available on Amazon.com.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff