Image

8:41 PM / Friday November 11, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
11 Nov 2016

Philadelphia sailor continues 74 years of Seabee tradition

local_11-13-16d
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 11, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cmdr. Sonovia Johnson

By Dusty Good

Navy Office of Community Outreach

GULFPORT, Miss.- “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees”, for the past 74 years.  Today, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native and a 1993 Simons Gratz High School graduate Cmdr. Sonovia Johnson builds and fights with the Navy on the Gulf Coast and around the world as a member of the Navy serving at Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport.

Gulfport is the command headquarters that oversees all naval construction forces based in the eastern half of the U.S. Land for the Naval Construction Battalion Center at Gulfport was acquired in April 1942, the same year the “Seabee” name was adopted for members of the Construction Battalions, a clever play on the CB initials.

Johnson is responsible for medical treatment of the command.

“I like having ownership of my patients,” said Johnson. “They aren’t just my patients, they are my guys.”

Image

“Seabees are some the hardest working Sailors in the Navy,” said Captain Cheryl M. Hansen, NCBC commanding officer. “They are tough, bold, and ready, and they get the job done.  They build and fight in some of the harshest and most hostile environments in the world.”

For the past 74 years Seabees have served in all American conflicts. They have also supported humanitarian efforts, using their construction skills to help communities around the world following earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“The junior sailors in this command are so talented,” said Johnson. “The teamwork is outstanding, the motivation is remarkable. I have never seen so many people in leadership positions that want to mentor and care about their people.”

Seabees around the world will take part in a year-long celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group’s 75-year anniversary.  The theme of the celebration is “Built on History, Constructing the Future.”

Today, Seabees continue their innovative traditions ensuring they always meet fast-paced challenges, according to Hansen.

Working with the Seabees and serving in the U.S. Navy has allowed Johnson to continue learning about the legacy she wants to leave to future sailors.

“There is something about the way that the Navy funtions that creates successful, driven people and leaders,” said Johnson. “My sailors can do anything, anywhere at anytime.”

Related Posts

First Woman AdmiralMichelle Howard promoted as Navy’s first African American female 4-star admiral Sunday best! Philadelphia church’s Annual Tea celebrates African American church tradition in-philly_12-15-13d.-w456-h303-p0-q70-Fa-S1Philadelphia man convicted of straw purchasing for a 16-year old sentenced to 14 years
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Reintegrating Into Civilian Life

money_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Five tips to help veterans find their new normal Family Features While the transition back to civilian...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Caregiving Tips for Long-Distance Caregivers

seniors_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any long-distance caregiving tips that can help me help my elderly...

Go With The-Flo

Patti LaBelle will perform at “VH1 Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night”

go-flo_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

By Florence Anthony Will Smith’s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has died, according to Oscar nominated actor’s...

Style

What should African-American women know about the causes of thinning hair?

style_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

By Leah Fletcher The advertisements for the treatment of hair loss usually guarantee longer, thicker hair, but...

Color Of Money

10 Ways You May be Deterring Customers

money_11-13-16c

November 11, 2016

Part of understanding what makes a consumer decide to make a purchase is understanding the opposite –...

Entertainment

Octavia Spencer has optioned a book on Madam C.J. Walker

enter_11-13-16a

November 11, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Octavia Spencer shadowandact There’s a brief but informative piece on Octavia Spencer published by the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff