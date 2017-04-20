Image

12:29 PM / Thursday April 20, 2017

PA529
20 Apr 2017

Philadelphia Police Department honors Cleveland, Ohio homicide victim Robert Godwin, Sr. through art

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 20, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Portrait of Cleveland, Ohio homicide victim Robert Goodwin Sr. Digital portrait by Philadelphia Police Officer Jonny Castro

Philadelphia Police Department honors Cleveland, Ohio homicide victim Robert Godwin, Sr. through art.

“This beautiful work of art was recently completed by PPD Forensic Graphic Artist, Officer Jonny Castro.

This digital painting of Cleveland, Ohio homicide victim Robert Godwin, Sr. is being shared in order to get an extremely important message out there.

YOU – the public – are the best weapon we have in the fight against crime. Sure, that’s a cliche – but some cliches become cliches for a reason. FACT: Mr. Godwin’s killer is no longer a threat because a citizen picked up a phone and called police.

Every day in this country, individuals like Mr. Godwin are senselessly killed by cowards whose names aren’t worth the keystrokes necessary to type them into posts like this one. Far too often, it is the names and faces of those criminals – not their victims – that are remembered as we see them plastered all over the media.

The sooner those wanted individuals are in custody, the sooner we can stop posting their pictures. Believe us – getting them into custody and off of our pages and streets makes us very happy.

We need your help.

Call it “snitching”, call it “ratting”, call it whatever you want. Regardless of your opinions on the police, please consider putting them aside for just a moment and giving us a call. You can always remain anonymous – and you can quite literally save a life.

Our condolences to the family of Mr. Godwin, as well as to the families and loved ones of victims of violence throughout Philadelphia and the world. We promise to work tirelessly to bring closure for these victims as well as the loved ones that are left behind to pick up the pieces.

Please. We need your help.

Thanks for listening, for your support, and for your help in making our city safe. Stay safe.”

Godwin’s daughter, Tonya Godwin Baines, told ABC News her father was the epitome of a family man who “would give you the shirt off his back.”

Image

“He taught us about God, he taught us love, forgiveness. Just to know that I will never ever hear my father’s voice again is devastating,” Baines said.

“We can never replace him,” she added, crying. “A part of us died with him.”

Related Posts

Ex-Girlfriend of Cleveland Killer Meets with Robert Godwin Sr.’s Children Philadelphia NAN to host Citizens Response Forum to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Assessment on the Use of Deadly Force in the Philadelphia Police Department Philadelphia police search Fairmount Park after possible ‘Facebook killer’ sightings, nine schools on lockdown
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

The overuse of imaging procedures on the decline since 2008

April 14, 2017

Doctors have been ordering fewer of the most expensive imaging studies The use of high tech imaging...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Coping with ringing in your ears

April 13, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any new treatments you know of that can help with constant ear...

Go With The-Flo

Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth

April 13, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Janet Jackson  (Everett Collection / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony After rumors of several hiccups in...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of April 16

April 13, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week three celestial changes will occur: the Sun will move into...

Color Of Money

Five mistakes to avoid when buying your first home

April 14, 2017

BPT Buying a home for the first time is comparable to the first time you ride a...

Entertainment

A Year On, Few Answers From Probe Into Prince’s Death

April 17, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been nearly a year since Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff