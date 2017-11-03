Philadelphia Judicial Candidates ‘At A Glance’ Guide

According to pacourts.us, all but magisterial district judges must be members of the Bar of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Judges are also subject to strict standards of conduct.

Judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filed by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to Senate confirmation.

Appellate court jurists and Courts of Common Pleas Judges are elected to a 10-year term. Magisterial district judges and Philadelphia Municipal Courts Judges are elected to a six-year term.

All Pennsylvanians who are registered as either Democrats or Republicans are eligible to vote for their party’s general election candidates for two seats on Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court; four seats on Pennsylvania’s Superior Court, and one seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court.

There are also six Court of Common Pleas judges and nine Municipal Court judges facing retention (yes or no) votes on Tuesday. These elections are uncontested and nonpartisan, meaning candidates are not running against opponents nor are they identified by party. Incumbent judges may run for successive 10-year terms in retention elections until he or she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. (Source: www.seventy.org).

Court of Common Pleas

Deborah Canty(D)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

AFSME District 1199C Training and Upgrading Fund; District Council #33; District Council #47 AFSME; International Union of Operating Engineers #542

Political Organizations

9th Ward

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Deborah Cianfrani (D)

Court of Common Pleas

Lucretia Clemons (D-incumbent)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell

Labor:

AFSCME District 1199C; Boilermakers Union Local 13; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98; Laborer’s District Council of Philadelphia and Vicinity; International Brotherhood of Teamsters Joint Council 53; Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council; Philadelphia Carpenters Union; Philadelphia Firefighters and Paramedics Union Local 22; Plumbers Union Local 690

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Americans for Democratic Action, Southeastern Pennsylvania; Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity; Guardian Civic League; Liberty City LGBT Democrats; National Organization of Women, Philadelphia Chapter; Philly for Change

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations

Democratic City Committee; Wards 5, 8, 9, 27, and 30

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association, Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO

Mark Cohen

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Sheriff Jewell Williams

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 33; AFSCME District Council 47; AFSCME District Council 1199C; Philadelphia AFL-CIO; Philadelphia Federation of Teachers; Teamsters Joint Council 53; Teamsters Local 830

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Guardian Civic League; Liberty City LGBT Democrats; Philadelphia Council of Clergy; Philadelphia Interfaith Coalition, Reclaim Philadelphia

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations:

Gateway 2135 PAC

Vincent Furlong (D/R – Incumbent)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

AFSME; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5; International Association of Firefighters Local 22; International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Philadelphia AFL-CIO; Philadelphia Building Trades; Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19; Transport Workers Union Local 234

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Note: Candidate is running in both the Democratic and Republican contests

Shanese Johnson (D)

Municipal Court; Common Pleas Court

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5; Transit Workers Union Local 234

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity; Guardian Civic League;

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations

Philadelphia Democratic City Committee

Vikki Kristiansson (D)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Gov. Edward G. Rendell; Rep. Donna Bullock; Hon. Allyson Y. Schwartz

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 33; AFSCME District Council 47; AFSCME District Council 1199C NUHHCE; Boilermakers Local 13; Gas Workers Local 686; IAFF Local 22; IBEW Local 98; Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council; Teamsters Local 115; Teamsters Local 830; Transport Workers Union Local 234

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Americans for Democratic Action – Southeastern Pennsylvania; Guardian Civic League; Latino Empowerment Alliance of the Delaware Valley (LEAD) Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club; National Organization of Women; Philly for Change

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations:

Wards 5, 8, 9, 27, and 30

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Zac Shaffer(D)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Sheriff Jewell Williams

Labor:

AFCSME DC 47, AFSCME DC 33, AFCSME District 1199c; American Federation of Labor Organizations; Gas Workers Union Local 686; International Association of Firefighters Local 22; International Union of Painters and Allied Trades DC 21; IBEW 98; Philadelphia AFL-CIO, Philadelphia Building Trades; Sheet Metal Workers Local 19; Steamfitters Local 420, Sprinkler Fitters Local 692; Teamsters; Transport Workers Union 234

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Guardian Civic League, Liberty City LGBT Democrats; National Organization of Women (NOW); Philly LEAD

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations:

Democratic City Committee; Wards 5, 8, 9, and 27

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Stella Tsai (D – incumbent)

Court of Common Pleas

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council; AFSCME District Council 47; Fraternal Order of Police; Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council; Teamsters Joint Council 53

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Americans for Democratic Action; Asian Pacific American Bar Association of PA; Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Political Organizations:

Wards 5, 8, 9, 27, and 30

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Incumbent Court of Common Pleas judges up for re-election to another 10-year term:

Linda A. Carpenter

Ellen H. Ceisler

Michael E. Erdos

Shelley Robins New

Rosalyn K. Robinson

Teresa M. Sarmina

Municipal Court

Marissa Brumbach

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; AFL-CIO Philadelphia Council; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5; Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19; Teamsters Joint Council 53; Teamsters Union Local 115; Teamsters Local 830; Plumbers Union Local 690;

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Americans for Democratic Action Southeastern Pennsylvania; Guardian Civic League; Liberty City LGBT Democrats; National Organization for Women Philadelphia (NOW);

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Matt Wolf

Endorsements:

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; Laborers’ District Council; Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Philadelphia Democratic City Committee, Millennials in Action

Recommendations:

Philadelphia Bar Association

Incumbent Philadelphia Municipal Court judges up for re-election to another six-year term:

James M. De Leon

Thomas F. Gehret

Nazario Jimenez Jr.

William A. Meehan Jr.

Bradley K. Moss

David C. Shuter

Karen Y. Simmons

Joyce O. Webb Eubanks

Marvin L. Williams

Pennsylvania State Judicial Candidates

Commonwealth Court Candidates

Established in 1968, the Commonwealth Court is one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts, meaning cases heard in lower courts (e.g. Court of Common Pleas) can be heard again in the Commonwealth Court on appeal. It is responsible for: Matters involving state and local governments and regulatory agencies; and handling trials where lawsuits are filed against the Commonwealth.

Candidates must be Pennsylvania residents for at least one year and members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Bar at the time of filing nomination petitions for the office. Terms are for 10 years and the mandatory retirement age is 75. (Source: www.seventy.org).

Ellen Green-Ceisler (D incumbent) Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner; Allegheny County Councilman DeWitt Walton;

Congressman Brendan Boyle (D-13th Dist.); Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale; State Senator Daylin Leach (Montgomery); State Representative Ed Gainey (Allegheny); State Representative Jake Wheatley (Allegheny): State Senator Anthony Williams (Philadelphia); Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke; Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman; Pittsburgh City Councilman Daniel Lavalle; Pittsburgh City Councilman Rick Burgess; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 33; AFSCME District Council 47; AFSCME 1199C; Delaware County AFL-CIO Labor Council; Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5; Harrisburg AFL-CIO; International Association of Firefighters Local 1 (Pittsburgh); International Association of Firefighters Local 22 (Philadelphia; International Association of Firefighters Local 302 (Allentown); International Association of Firefighters Local 735 (Bethlehem); PA International Association of Firefighters; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council; Pennsylvania State Education Association; Philadelphia Federation of Teachers; Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers; Troopers Association; UFCW Local 23; United Coal Miners of America – Pennsylvania; Westmoreland AFL-CIO

Media Organizations:

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

National Organization of Women – Pennsylvania; Pennsylvania Sierra Club

Political Organizations

Capitol Stonewall Democrats; Liberty City LGBT Club; Pennsylvania Democratic Latino Caucus; Pennsylvania Young Democrats; Planned Parenthood – PA PAC; Steel City Stonewall Democrats; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association; Philadelphia Bar Association

Irene McLaughlin Clark(D)

Elected Officials:

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Political Organizations:

Pennsylvania Young Democrats; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Christine Fizzano Cannon (R – incumbent), Delaware County Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

Chamber PAC; Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association; Pennsylvania State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police; Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police Lodges – Fort Pitt Lodge # 1(Pittsburgh) and Allegheny Valley Lodge #39; Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council; Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Association; Pennsylvania State Police Pioneer Lodge #37; Pittsburgh Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1

Media Organizations:

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27; International Association of Fire Fighters; Pennsylvania Democratic Party;

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Paul Lalley (R)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

PA Builders Association; Pennsylvania Coal Alliance

Political Organizations:

Chamber PAC; NRA Political Victory Fund; Pennsylvania Medical Society’s PAC; Republican Party of Pennsylvania

Recommendations:

Allegheny County Bar Association (Highly Recommended); Pennsylvania Bar Association

Superior Court Candidates

Established in 1895, the Superior Court is one of two statewide intermediate appellate courts, meaning cases heard in lower courts (e.g. Commonwealth Court) can be heard again in the Superior Court on appeal. It is responsible for appeals in criminal and most civil cases from the Courts of Common Pleas, and appeals on matters involving children and families.

Candidates must be Pennsylvania residents for at least one year and members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Bar at the time of filing nomination petitions for the office. Terms are 10 years and the mandatory retirement age is 75.

There one Superior Court judge facing a retention (yes or no) vote on Tuesday. These elections are uncontested and nonpartisan, meaning candidates are not running against opponents nor are they identified by party. Incumbent judges may run for successive 10-year terms in retention elections until he or she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. (Source: seventy.org).

Emil Giordano ( R- incumbent, Northampton County Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

Bethlehem Firefighters Local 735; Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge #1; Fraternal Order of Police Queen City #10(Allentown); Fraternal Order of Police Star Lodge #20(Bethlehem); Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #17(Easton); Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #53 (Bucks County); International Union of Operating Engineers; Laborers’ District Council of Western Pennsylvania; PSEA (PRIMARY); Pennsylvania State Building & Construction Trades Council; Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union Local 22; Steamfitters Local Union 448

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association

Political Organizations:

Chamber PAC; Republican Party of Pennsylvania

Recommendations:

Firearms Owners Against Crime; Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended); Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation

Wade A. Kagarise (R- incumbent, Blair County Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

Bald Eagle Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #51; Chamber PAC; Mountain City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8; Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge; Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council; Sheridan Caton Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #98

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Associated Builders and Contractors of PA; Firearm Owners against Crime (FOAC); National Rifle Association; Pennsylvania State Troopers Association

Political Organizations:

Chamber PAC; Pennsylvania Medical Society PAC; Republican Party of Pennsylvania

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association; Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation

Deborah Kunselman (D – incumbent, Beaver County Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations

Steel City Stonewall Democrats;

Political Organizations:

Pennsylvania Democratic Party; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Judge Maria McLaughlin (D-incumbent, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials:

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFL-CIO Philadelphia; AFL-CIO Allegheny-Fayette County; AFSCME District Council 13; AFSCME District Council 47; AFSCME District Council 1199C; AFT; Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers; Fraternal Order of Police Pittsburgh Lodge #1; Fraternal Order of Police Philadelphia Lodge #5; Fraternal Order of Police Pennsylvania State Lodge; IAF; IBEW 98; Laborers’ District Council of Philadelphia; Laborers’ District Council of Western Pennsylvania; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO; Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades Council; PSEA; Lehigh Valley Building Trades; Pittsburgh Regional Building Trades Council; Penna Conference of Teamsters; TWU 234

Media Organizations:

Philadelphia Gay News

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Lancaster Stands Up; NASW Pennsylvania Chapter; Planned Parenthood; Pennsylvania State Troopers Association

Political Organizations:

Capital Region Stonewall Democrats; Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club; Montco Democracy for America; PA Democratic Latino Caucus; Pennsylvania Democratic Party; Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee Women’s Caucus; Steel City Stonewall Democrats; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association; Philadelphia Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Judge Geoff Moulton (D – incumbent, Pennsylvania Superior Court)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Elected Officials

Former Vice President Joe Biden; Governor Tom Wolf; PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro; Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto; Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald; Montgomery County Commission Chair Dr. Val Arkoosh, MD; PA Senate Democratic Minority Leader Jay Costa; PA House Democratic Minority Leader Frank Dermody; State Representative Ed Gainey; State Rep. Leanne Krueger-Braneky; State Representative Jake Wheatley; Former Governor Ed Rendell; Former State Sen. Bob Rovner; Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

National Association of Social Workers – PA; PA Chapter National Organization for Women (NOW); PA Chamber of Business & Industry (Chamber PAC); Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMPAC); Planned Parenthood PA Advocates; Steel City Stonewall Democrats

Political Organizations:

Bucks County Democratic Committee; Chamber PAC; Chester County Democratic Committee; Dauphin County Democratic Committee; Delaware County Democratic Committee; 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club (Pittsburgh); Gertrude Stein Club; Liberty City LGBT Democratic Club; Montgomery County Democratic Committee; Steel City Stonewall Democrats; Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee; Pennsylvania State Democratic Party Latino Caucus; Philadelphia Democratic City Committee; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Judge Mary Murray (R- incumbent, Magisterial District Judge of the Borough of Coraopolis and Crescent, Moon and Neville Townships)

Carolyn Nichols (D- incumbent, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; PFT Local 3;Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Philly for Change

Political Organizations:

Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus; Montgomery County Democracy for America (Montco DFA); PA Latino Caucus; PA State Democratic Party; Young Democrats of Westmoreland County

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association; Philadelphia Bar Association

Craig Stedman (R- incumbent, Lancaster County District Attorney)

Labor:

Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police; Philadelphia Fire Fighters and Paramedics Union – Local 22; Teamsters

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Associated Builders and Contractors; Firearms Owners Against Crime; Joshua Prince, Esq.; Humane PA; Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association; Pennsylvania State Educators Association; PA Medical Society

Political Organizations:

Chamber PAC; NRA-PVF

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Jules Marmelstein (Green)

Incumbent Superior Court judges up for another ten-year term.:

Jacqueline Shogan

PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT

CANDIDATES

Established in 1722, Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is the highest court in the Commonwealth and the oldest appellate court in the nation. Its responsibilities include handling: Requests for discretionary appeals from the Commonwealth Court and Superior Court; Direct appeals from a lower court’s decision, including when a death sentence is issued; and requests to intervene in a lower court’s proceedings.

Candidates must be Pennsylvania residents for at least one year and members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Bar at the time of filing nomination petitions for the office. Terms are for 10 years and the mandatory retirement age is 75.

There are also two Supreme Court judges facing retention (yes or no) votes on Tuesday. These elections are uncontested and nonpartisan, meaning candidates are not running against opponents nor are they identified by party. Incumbent judges may run for successive 10-year terms in retention elections until he or she reaches the mandatory retirement age of 75. (Source: seventy.org).

Judge Dwayne Woodruff (D- incumbent Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas)

Endorsements:

Elected Officials:

Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene De Pasquale; Former Vice President Joe Biden

Labor:

AFSCME District Council 47; Laborers District Council of WPA; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Media Organizations:

Pittsburgh Post Gazette

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Political Organizations:

Lancaster County Democrats; Pennsylvania Democratic Party; Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus; Planned Parenthood PAC; Montco Democratic Committee; Schuykill County Democrats; Steel City Stonewall Democrats

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Sallie Updike Mundy (R – incumbent – PA Supreme Court)

Endorsements (as of press time):

Labor:

Fraternal Order of Police Local Lodge 1(Pittsburgh); Professional Fire Fighters Local 302

Nonprofit Groups and Organizations:

Firearm Owners Against Crime; PA Professional Fire Fighters Association; PA Pro Life Association; PA State Troopers Association;

Political Organizations:

NRA Political Victory Fund

Recommendations:

Pennsylvania Bar Association (Highly Recommended)

Supreme Court justices up for another ten-year term:

Chief Justice Thomas Saylor

Justice Debra Todd