It is with deep sadness that the Philadelphia Fire Department announces the death of Lt. Matthew LeTourneau, 42, of Engine 45/Platoon A. Lt. LeTourneau succumbed to injuries suffered while fighting a fire on the 2200 block of N. Colorado Street on Saturday, Jan. 6. A civilian also died and two other firefighters were injured.

“Our hearts are breaking,” said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “And we are without words.”

Companies had been dispatched to a rowhouse fire at 8:51 a.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. While fighting the fire, there was a structural collapse and Lt. LeTourneau became pinned under debris. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lt. LeTourneau was an 11-year veteran of the department. He had previously served at Engine 43 and Engine 57, and was promoted to lieutenant in 2015. He received a unit citation in 2010 and a letter of commendation for his service during the World Meeting of Families in 2015.

Lt. LeTourneau was a 1993 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School and held an associate’s degree in fire science from Delaware County Community College. He lived in Springfield and is survived by his mother, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.