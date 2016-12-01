Peterkin Bell to address Black PR professionals, community members on crisis management

Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society taps Desiree Peterkin Bell to hold Crisis Management session for PR professionals, entrepreneurs, social media managers, students and community members

On December 6, 2016, Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society (PBPRS) will hold its meeting with the presentation “Crisis Communications with Desiree Peterkin Bell.”

“I have lots to share,” said Peterkin Bell.

The session, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Independence Blue Cross, is ideal for public relations professionals, entrepreneurs, social media managers, community members and organizations.

“It is critical for companies, entrepreneurs, community organizations and social media professionals to learn how to prepare for and handle crisis to protect their brand,” said PBPRS President Monica Peters.

“Desiree has worked with a wide range of notable public figures from Pope Francis to Jay Z. She can speak from a variety of perspectives on how to handle crisis, brand management and share information that will be beneficial to our membership and all attendees,” continued Peters.

Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President of the Independence Blue Cross Foundation will open the program with a welcome address.

Desiree, a nationally recognized award-winning strategic and crisis communications professional, will discuss and share solid tips on how to handle a crisis from planning to measuring the effectiveness of a strategy during an actual crisis and more. Her many accomplishments include leading the negotiations and strategic communications for Pope Francis’s 2015 visit to Philadelphia. Owner of her own Public Affairs firm, DPBell & Associates, Desiree is a highly sought after national and international speaker and recently joined the University of Pennsylvania community as a Lecturer at the Annenberg School for Communication.

There will also be a Q&A session with Peterkin Bell following her talk.

Corynn Johnson, Immediate Past President of the student chapter of the Black Public Relations Society at Temple University is looking forward to attending the meeting and Peterkin Bell’s advice.

“I’m looking forward to attending the event and hear Desiree sharing knowledge about how to deal with crisis communication, especially in an age where there is so much crisis that is happening at so many companies,” said Johnson who is now an Assistant Account Executive at Millennium 3 Management PR in Philadelphia.

The session is complimentary for members of The Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society and is $15 for non-members.

Seating is limited. Those who are interested in attending must RSVP by Dec. 4th, at www.philablackprmeet.eventbrite.com. No walk-ins will be accepted. Please bring ID to ensure admittance as security will be strictly enforced list.

To learn more about the Philadelphia Black Public Relations Society visit bprsphilly.org