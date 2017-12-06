Image

9:30 PM / Wednesday December 6, 2017

PA529
6 Dec 2017

PennDOT advises customers to get paperwork ready to obtain REAL ID

Although REAL IDs will not be available in Pennsylvania until spring 2019, PennDOT advises customers who may want to obtain the ID to get their required documents in order as soon as possible.

 In October 2018, those without a passport will need REAL ID’s to board domestic flights and for access to federal buildings.

Currently, all Pennsylvania licenses and identification cards are acceptable for REAL ID purposes.

If you already have a U.S. Passport or Passport Card and want a REAL ID, we recommend that you wait until your next renewal to obtain one and avoid the initial rush.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law passed by Congress after Sept. 11, 2001, that establishes specific minimum federal standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards to be accepted for certain federal purposes, like entering a federal building or boarding a domestic commercial flight.

Image

When you apply for a REAL ID (which will not be available until 2019), you will need to present original versions or certified copies (if applicable) of the following documents, per federal regulations:

  • Proof of Identity
    • Examples: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate with a raised seal or valid U.S. Passport
  • Proof of Social Security Number
    • Example: Social security card
      *Please note that social security card cannot be laminated or sealed in plastic.
  • Proof of all Legal Name Changes
    • Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county’s family court
      *Please note: You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your current name. If you have a valid U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.
  • Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address
    • Examples: Current, unexpired PA license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old bank statement or utility bill with the same name and address

For more info on REAL ID visit PennDot website at dmv.pa.gov

