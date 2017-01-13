PECO supports solar energy initiatives at Community College of Philadelphia

PECO Energy Company will award Community College of Philadelphia $10,000 through the company’s Solar Energy Equipment Grant, onThursday, Jan. 19, 9 AM in the college Rotunda in the Mint Building, 1700 Spring Garden Street.

The PECO grant will provide the College state‐of‐the‐art solar energy-analysis equipment for the Architecture, Interior Design, and Building Science associate's degree programs. The equipment will improve the study of solar energy analysis and energy‐saving strategies for students, many of whom will enter directly into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) careers after completing degree and certificate programs at the College.

The equipment will serve 150 students each semester, for a total of 300 students per year. Speakers include Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of Community College of Philadelphia; Craig Adams, president and CEO of PECO; Gregory Murphy, the College’s vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Community College of Philadelphia Foundation; and David Bertram, chair of the College’s Architecture, Design, & Construction program.

“As there is a rising demand for STEM expertise in the workforce, increasing the available resources for institutions of higher education has become critically important,” said Craig Adams, president and CEO of PECO. “PECO is proud to provide grant funding that will enhance the department’s energy analysis capabilities, help students prepare for careers in STEM, and support the development of a pipeline generating the workforce of the future,” PECO has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the College.

It previously established the PECO Scholars Program, awarding 50 students pursuing STEM majors $500 toward tuition; and it has donated to the College’s Pathways Awards.