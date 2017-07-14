Image

11:13 AM / Saturday July 15, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

PASCEP free Summer workshops starting this week

July 14, 2017

By Kendall Alexander

Temple University’s Pan African Studies Community Education Program, or PASCEP,  is offering workshops this summer.

PASCEP, founded in 1975 by Temple graduate and community activist Annie D. Hyman, aimed to bring the university into the community and therefore offer low-cost or free courses throughout the school year. 

Taught by volunteer teachers and once ran out of churches and schools throughout North Philadelphia, Temple University adopted the program in 1979 through the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.  Since its inception, the program has seen much success and benefitted thousands of Philadelphians wanting to expand their educational horizons.

This summer, PASCEP wants to offer the community free workshops that continue to encourage intellectual curiosity.  Termed “Community Thursdays,” Philadelphia residents can participate in workshops ranging from dissecting mass incarceration through film to learning about resources for American workers with disabilities. 

The first workshop started July 13 discussing Financial Literacy and Economics.  Each workshop takes place on Thursdays from 5-8PM at the Temple University Entertainment and Community Education Center, 1509 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 2nd floor, Philadelphia, PA 19121.

    For more information on workshops offered and registration, call PASCEP at 215-204-1993 or send an email to pascep@temple.edu.  For more information about classes offered throughout the year, visit http://noncredit.temple.edu/pascep.

