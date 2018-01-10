Image

12:55 PM / Wednesday January 10, 2018

10 Jan 2018

Pa. lawmaker introduces ‘Stable Genius Act’

January 10, 2018

A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a new bill requiring presidential candidates to undergo full medical exams and release the results to the public.

Representative Brendan Boyle’s ‘Stable Genius Act’ comes almost a week after President Donald Trump responded to claims made in a new book, which raises questions about the President’s mental stability.

“I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!” the President tweeted.

Trump will have his first known medical exam since taking office this Friday.

