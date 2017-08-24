Image

7:55 AM / Friday August 25, 2017

PA529
24 Aug 2017

Overbrook High School’s 50th Reunion

August 24, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Overbrook High School 50th Reunion committee poses for a photo. (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

 

Patricia Gilliam Clifford

By Patricia Gilliam Clifford

The Overbrook High School class of 1967 celebrated a golden reunion on August 19th at the Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia. The theme of Overbrook’s 50th reunion was “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.”

“It was truly a night to remember with our classmates who were brave and bold but continue to make themselves sensitive to the world’s problems and contribute to live in peace and not pieces,” said Overbrook’s Class of 1967 student government president, Wayne E. Butcher.

The evening began with a meet and greet cocktail hour. As you can imagine, there were lots of hugs, smiles, laughter, and reminiscing. Butcher and class president Rosemarie Walden Henry made warm welcoming remarks.  More than 200 classmates traveled from near and far from Washington State, Arizona, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio, California, Illinois, Nevada, Maryland, Delaware and New York for the milestone occasion. Beyond the marble halls of Overbrook, many graduates went on to careers in law, government, education, medicine, politics, communications and more.

Among the graduates of the class of 1967 in attendance were: Class President Dr. Rosemarie Walden-Henry and her classmate and husband, Dr. Nelson Henry of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Baltimore Mayor Cathy Crump-Pugh; Dr. Barton Horsley, a podiatrist in Detroit; Philadelphia attorney Bernard Smalley and wife, Jaquelyn Smalley; producer and actor Walter Brown of California; Larry C.McCrae and his classmate and wife Sandra Newberry-McCrae of Philadelphia’s McCrae, Inc.,State Rep. of the 203rd Legislative District, Isabella Dixon-Fitzgerald; Philadelphia educator Millicent Butcher-Bryant  and  Charles E. Washington, Grand Worthy Patron of the Order of Eastern Star.

Image

Attorney Bernard Smalley attends his Overbrook High School 50th high school reunion with former classmates (from left) Deborah Lomax, Lorestine Woodberry, Scotia Woodard and Daphne Tate. (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

Highlights of the evening included special recognition of retired Overbrook science teacher and 1967 Overbrook Class sponsor, Saunders Issod, who was accompanied by his wife. Music by DJ Samuel Edwards had just about everyone on the dance floor.

Congratulations to the Overbrook 50th Reunion Committee who worked attentively on this very special event; including Vincent Agnew, Sandra Austin, Francine Cohen Bernstein, Millicent Butcher Bryant, Wayne Butcher, Yvonne Gurley Banker, Sheila Johnson Edmunds, Ann Leven Miller, Ronald Reed, Leta Shubin, Daphne Tate Davenger, Linda Tedesco Martin and Linda Weston Coyett-Banes.

State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald (D-203rd Dist.) takes a photo with (from left) Charles Washington, Joe Sessions and Eugene Kennedy. (Photo: Robert Mendelsohn)

Reunion committee members shared their thoughts during this time of reflection.

“A successful team is comprised of individuals with unique talents that blend together working toward a common goal or cause,” said Vincent Agnew. “The OHS class of ’67, 50th Reunion Committee is -more indicative of this team definition.”

“Success comes in cans, not can’ts, Millicent Butcher Bryant said.

Ann Levin Miller wrote, “You can’t know where you are going until you know where you’ve been.”

Those are just a few of the words of wisdom from individuals who have been blessed to become mature adults and graduates of Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia.

It was another great time “Around Town in Philly.” Best wishes to all members of Overbrook High School, Class of 1967!

