Outreach activities sponsored by the Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County continue through the fall

ABOVE PHOTO: Sheriff Jewell Williams joined FOP President John McNesby, Attorney Jimmy Binns and other officers and family members at the recent Thrill Show at the Wells Fargo Stadium, one of many events attended by the sheriff this Fall.

The weather may have cooled a bit, but things have been warming here at the Sheriff’s Office in regards to our outreach efforts, auctions, and gun lock campaign to promote gun safety.

From extra sheriff sales to back-to-back community events on any given day to pushing our Got a Gun—Get a Lock Campaign at every opportunity. We have been spreading information all across the city about the functions of the office all year-long and haven’t slowed a bit as the leaves begin to fall.

October promises to be just as busy as we line up activities ranging from the drug giveback campaign we support in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, to participating in senior expos and giving away free gun locks, no questions asked.

The following are the dates and times of these events and I encourage you to come out to those that speak to your concerns and take advantage of the wealth of information and referrals we have to share. — Sheriff Jewell Williams

• October 9th—Sheriff’s Office will be manning an informational table at “OutFest” near 13th and Walnut Streets from Noon to 4 p.m.

• October 13th—State Sen. Christine Tartaglione is hosting a Senior Expo at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be passing out information and giveaways during the entire event.

• October 20th—Another Senior Expo sponsored by State Sen. Christine Tartaglione at the Philadelphia Protestant Home at 6500 Tabor Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sheriff’s Office will be there as well with information and giveaways.

• October 22nd—Drug Take Back Program—If you have unused drugs you want to dispose of you can drop them off at the 18th Street Apothecary, 113 S. 18th Street or the office of State Rep. Angel Cruz, 3503 N. B Street, Unit #7 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy will be at each location.