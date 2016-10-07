Image

3:51 PM / Friday October 7, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
7 Oct 2016

Outreach activities sponsored by the Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County continue through the fall

local_10-09-16g
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 7, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Sheriff Jewell Williams joined FOP President John McNesby, Attorney Jimmy Binns and other officers and family members at the recent Thrill Show at the Wells Fargo Stadium, one of many events attended by the sheriff this Fall.

The weather may have cooled a bit, but things have been warming here at the Sheriff’s Office in regards to our outreach efforts, auctions, and gun lock campaign to promote gun safety.

From extra sheriff sales to back-to-back community events on any given day to pushing our Got a Gun—Get a Lock Campaign at every opportunity. We have been spreading information all across the city about the functions of the office all year-long and haven’t slowed a bit as the leaves begin to fall. 

Image

local_10-09-16gsm01October promises to be just as busy as we line up activities ranging from the drug giveback campaign we support in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, to participating in senior expos and giving away free gun locks, no questions asked.

The following are the dates and times of these events and I encourage you to come out to those that speak to your concerns and take advantage of the wealth of information and referrals we have to share. — Sheriff Jewell Williams

• October 9th—Sheriff’s Office will be manning an informational table at “OutFest” near 13th and Walnut Streets from Noon to 4 p.m.

• October 13th—State Sen. Christine Tartaglione is hosting a Senior Expo at the Mayfair Community Center, 2990 St. Vincent Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. We will be passing out information and giveaways during the entire event.

• October 20th—Another Senior Expo sponsored by State Sen. Christine Tartaglione at the Philadelphia Protestant Home at 6500 Tabor Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Sheriff’s Office will be there as well with information and giveaways.

• October 22nd—Drug Take Back Program—If you have unused drugs you want to dispose of you can drop them off at the 18th Street Apothecary, 113 S. 18th Street or the office of State Rep. Angel Cruz, 3503 N. B Street, Unit #7 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy will be at each location.

Related Posts

in-philly_04-20-14bSheriff of Philadelphia City and County hosts combined County Raid on fugitives local_09-04-16eOffice of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County donates toiletries and blankets to the LGBTQ Home for Hope Shelter money_03-30-14aSheriff’s office has handed over more than $2 million to individuals entitled to excess funds after a sheriff’s sale of property
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

A Cup of Inspiration: Stop focusing on what you see…

oasis_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  I even took a picture of it to show you how pleasing it was to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How and when to apply for Social Security retirement benefits

seniors_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What is the easiest way to apply for my Social Security retirement benefits, and...

Travel

New African American History Museum expected to boost Black tourism in DC

travel_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture  (Brian Pirwin / shutterstock) By Barrington M....

Style

Preparing Faux locs with marley hair

style_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Faux Locs: The look of natural locks minus the time of growing them yourself By Leah Fletcher...

Color Of Money

Tips to stop drafts, save money and improve your home

money_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Fireplace Plug blocks energy loss, drafts, noise, odors, insects, and fits most any fireplace....

Entertainment

Bill Nunn, actor/activist in “Do the Right Thing,” dead at 63

enter_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Actor Bill Nunn attends the 25th anniversary screening of ‘Do The Right Thing’ at the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff