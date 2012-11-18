Image

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
18 Nov 2012

Officials, residents welcome Bottom Dollar food to Brewerytown/Fairmount

City and state officials join community groups in welcoming neighborhood’s first new grocery store in more than a decade

 

Officials representing the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia joined community groups and residents on Thursday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Bottom Dollar Food, the neighborhood’s first new grocery store in more than a decade.

 

“I’d like to thank Bottom Dollar Food for seeing that the great neighborhood of Brewerytown would be the perfect place to take a chance and open a new store,” said Council President Darrell L. Clarke (5th Council District). “It took some time, but residents here will finally have easy access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food.”

 

Bottom Dollar Food has 40 locations throughout the greater Philadelphia market. Store hours of operation are 8 AM to 10 PM. Monday through Saturday, and 8 AM to 9 PM Sunday.

 

“We look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitment to provide unbelievable prices on fresh produce, quality meats, private brands and the national brands that matter most to our customers at our newest location on West Girard Avenue, especially as the residents in the Brewerytown and Fairmount communities have waited many years for a new grocery store,” said Bottom Dollar Food President Meg Ham.

 

The grand opening is the culmination of years of collaboration between Bottom Dollar Food, Soloff Development, city and state officials, the Greater Brewerytown CDC, Brewerytown Sharswood Community Civic Association, the Fairmount Civic Association, and the Fairmount CDC.

 

The first 200 customers at the new Bottom Dollar Food, located at 3101 West Girard Ave., received a free reusable shopping bag filled with groceries. Bottom Dollar Food also donated $500 each to the following neighborhood schools: Camelot Academy, Robert Morris School, Roberts Vaux High School, and William D. Kelley School.

 

“What a wonderful day. I am pleased and grateful Bottom Dollar Food is here to serve the community,” said state Rep. Michelle Brownlee (195th Legislative District).

 

“It is a blessing to know that at last, we’re going to have access to the type of food we so rightly deserve,” said former state Rep. Frank Oliver, who introduced legislation to address the problem of “food deserts” in urban communities during his time in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Image

 

“I’m very excited to see that the Brewerytown/Fairmount neighborhoods will finally be getting a supermarket they desired and worked so hard for,” said Councilman At-Large Bill Greenlee, a Fairmount resident. “My congratulations to all who saw this project come to fruition.”

