Officials: John B. Kelly school will remain closed on Monday Oct. 16 due to mold

John B. Kelly school will remain closed on Monday Oct. 16 due to mold. The school was also closed on Thursday and Friday of last week.

The School District of Philadelphia issued the following statement:

Due to a Facilities issue John B. Kelly will remain closed Monday, October 16. All J.B. Kelly staff are to report to the Hill Freedman World Academy located at 1100 Mt. Pleasant Street, 19150. An additional update to the school community will be provided Monday.”

Last week, the School District of Philadelphia received a report of a possible mold issue at John B. Kelly Elementary School and the situation was immediately investigated. Due to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) issues, traces of mold were found in several classrooms and an immediate and comprehensive plan to remediate the mold and investigate the cause was put in place. Working with a highly qualified and experienced environmental remediation contractor, work began to remove the problem at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and should be finished sometime this evening.

The safety and health of our students and staff is our highest priority said the school district in a statement.