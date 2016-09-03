Image

8:55 AM / Saturday September 3, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
3 Sep 2016

Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County donates toiletries and blankets to the LGBTQ Home for Hope Shelter

local_09-04-16e
September 3, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  The LGBTQ Home for Hope Shelter  (Photo: Facebook)

The Office of the Sheriff of Philadelphia City & County donated much-needed toiletries to the “LGBTQ Home for Hope Shelter” on Thursday, September 1.

“This shelter receives no consistent funding but continues to do a great job in helping those who are challenged with finding a place of refuge that also provides help in moving forward,” said Sheriff Jewell Williams.”

Leading this project is Deputy Sheriff Officer (DSO) Dante Austin, an active member of the Gay Officer Action League (GOAL) and John Hodges, a Departmental Payroll Clerk in the sheriff’s Human Resources department.

DSO Austin has been appointed the official liaison between the sheriff’s office and the LBGTQ community, the first such appointment in the more than 300-year history of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Despite receiving no consistent funding, it (the shelter) does a great job of helping to fill a void, and all donations are greatly appreciated and immediately put to use in improving the quality of life of the residents” said DSO Austin, “In this case donations of toiletries and blankets will be satisfying those basic needs most of us take for granted.”

Chief Deputy Kevin Lamb addressed the 38 residents of the home as part of an ongoing effort of community outreach and discussion.   

Having the sheriff’s office participate in such worthy projects also helps to create an atmosphere of trust and respect between both entities, said Sheriff Williams.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff