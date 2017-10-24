Oct 28: Pedestrians can have fun and the entire street to themselves during #PhillyFreeStreets

On Saturday, October 28, 8AM – 1PM, you will have miles of car-free streets to explore. Join in the fun anywhere along the Philly Free Streets route! There’s no formal starting or stopping place. Activities are family-friendly and appropriate for all-ages.
- Independence Activity Zone (S. 3rd & Chestnut Streets)
- 8AM – 9AM: Philly Free Streets ribbon cutting
- 9AM: Kick-off of Philly Free Streets power walk with Mayor Jim Kenney
- 10AM: Boot Camp & Cardio with Sweat Fitness
- 11AM: Contemporary dance by Nia-Next, Jr. Company of Danse4Nia Repertory Ensemble
- 12PM: Yoga with Sweat Fitness
- Mural Arts Philadelphia: Liberty Lands Cinema Verde (Liberty Lands Park on N. 3rd Street, north of Poplar Street)
- Green City Activity Zone (N. 3rd Street & Germantown Avenue)
- Join us at Green City to uncover what makes Philly green! Enjoy a glass of water and learn more about how our city is planning for a greener future. Programming provided by Philadelphia Water Department, Office of Sustainability, and Inspire.
- Mural Arts Philadelphia: Doorways to Peace/Windows to Peace (Al Aqsa Islamic Society at Germantown Avenue & Oxford Street)
- Pedestrian plaza (N. 4th Street & Germantown Avenue)
- Come play with Parks & Rec in a pop-up public space, a pedestrian plaza! This pedestrian plaza was designed in collaboration with Al Aqsa Islamic Society, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS.
- Come learn about Mural Arts Education after-school programs for youth, ages 10-18, and make a button! Young artists will also be here making skateboards—come say hi!
- Vision Zero Safety Zone (N. 5th Street & Germantown Avenue)
- Passport to Safety: Join us here for fun safety lessons for you and your kids. Collect all the stamps in your passport to safety and redeem a prize!
- Basic bike repairs & tune-ups with Neighborhood Bike Works
- Pedestrian plaza with information from APM. This pedestrian plaza was designed in collaboration with APM, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS.
- Mural Arts Philadelphia: Camilla’s Dream (Northeast corner of N. 5th & Norris Streets)
- Handball demonstrations by APM (Rainbow de Colores Park on west side of N. 5th Street, south of York Street)
- 10AM: 16 & under – doubles demonstration
- 11AM: Women & girls doubles demonstration
- 12PM: Adult male doubles demonstration
- Mural Arts Philadelphia: El Corazon Culture Del Barrio (Southeast corner of N. 5th & Huntingdon Streets)
- Gateway to El Centro de Oro by Taller Puertorriqueño, Found in Fairhill, Providence Center, & more! (Huntingdon Street)
Join us for family-friendly activities, including jewelry-making, book-making, community storytelling, & much more!
- 9:30AM: Latin fusion hip-hop
- 10:30AM: Latin fusion hip-hop
- Parklet (2710 N. 5th Street, just north of Lehigh Avenue)
Parklets are public spaces that use a parking space or two. Check out a pop-up parklet at HACE! This parklet was designed in collaboration with HACE, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS.
- Mural painting (Somerset Street)
Join Mural Arts Philadelphia to paint a mural! This mural was designed in collaboration with HACE, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and N. 5th Street community members.
- Flavor of the Barrio Activity Zone by Taller Puertorriqueño and HACE (N. 5th Street & Indiana Avenue)
Join us here to celebrate Philadelphia’s Latino culture!
- 9AM – 1PM: Philadelphia Museum of Art presents art activities for children
- 9AM : Latin dance classes
- 10AM: Capoeira (on street)
- 10AM: Zumba with Peter Watts Fitness (stage)
- 11AM – 11:30AM: Ula ula dance
- 11AM – 11:30AM: Stilt walking
- 11:30AM – 12:30PM: Music bomba and dance
