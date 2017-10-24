Image

8:06 PM / Tuesday October 24, 2017

PA529
24 Oct 2017

Oct 28: Pedestrians can have fun and the entire street to themselves during #PhillyFreeStreets

October 24, 2017

On Saturday, October 28, 8AM – 1PM, you will have miles of car-free streets to explore. Join in the fun anywhere along the Philly Free Streets route! There’s no formal starting or stopping place. Activities are family-friendly and appropriate for all-ages.

Plan your day at #PhillyFreeStreets!

Image
  • Independence Activity Zone (S. 3rd & Chestnut Streets)
    • 8AM – 9AM: Philly Free Streets ribbon cutting
    • 9AM: Kick-off of Philly Free Streets power walk with Mayor Jim Kenney 
    • 10AM: Boot Camp & Cardio with Sweat Fitness
    • 11AM: Contemporary dance by Nia-Next, Jr. Company of Danse4Nia Repertory Ensemble
    • 12PM: Yoga with Sweat Fitness 
    • Need a bike? Check out Indego here.
    • Want to stay awhile? Bike parking available.
  • Mural Arts Philadelphia: Liberty Lands Cinema Verde (Liberty Lands Park on N. 3rd Street, north of Poplar Street) 
    Want to learn more about this mural?  Say hello to Mural Arts Philadelphia!
  • Green City Activity Zone (N. 3rd Street & Germantown Avenue)
    • Join us at Green City to uncover what makes Philly green! Enjoy a glass of water and learn more about how our city is planning for a greener future. Programming provided by Philadelphia Water Department, Office of Sustainability, and Inspire
    • Need a bike? Check out Indego here.
    • Want to stay awhile? Bike parking available.
  • Mural Arts Philadelphia: Doorways to Peace/Windows to Peace (Al Aqsa Islamic Society at Germantown Avenue & Oxford Street) 
    Want to learn more about this mural?  Say hello to Mural Arts Philadelphia!
  • Pedestrian plaza (N. 4th Street & Germantown Avenue)
    • Come play with Parks & Rec in a pop-up public space, a pedestrian plaza! This pedestrian plaza was designed in collaboration with Al Aqsa Islamic Society, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS.
    • Come learn about Mural Arts Education after-school programs for youth, ages 10-18, and make a button! Young artists will also be here making skateboards—come say hi!
  • Vision Zero Safety Zone (N. 5th Street & Germantown Avenue)
    • Passport to Safety: Join us here for fun safety lessons for you and your kids. Collect all the stamps in your passport to safety and redeem a prize! 
    • Basic bike repairs & tune-ups with Neighborhood Bike Works
    • Pedestrian plaza with information from APM. This pedestrian plaza was designed in collaboration with APM, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS.
    • Need a bike? Check out Indego here.
    • Want to stay awhile? Bike parking available.
  • Mural Arts Philadelphia: Camilla’s Dream (Northeast corner of N. 5th & Norris Streets) 
    Want to learn more about this mural? Say hello to Mural Arts Philadelphia!
  • Handball demonstrations by APM (Rainbow de Colores Park on west side of N. 5th Street, south of York Street)
    • 10AM: 16 & under – doubles demonstration
    • 11AM: Women & girls doubles demonstration
    • 12PM: Adult male doubles demonstration 
  • Mural Arts Philadelphia: El Corazon Culture Del Barrio (Southeast corner of N. 5th & Huntingdon Streets) 
    Want to learn more about this mural?  Say hello to Mural Arts Philadelphia!
  • Gateway to El Centro de Oro by Taller Puertorriqueño, Found in Fairhill, Providence Center, & more! (Huntingdon Street)
    Join us for family-friendly activities, including jewelry-making, book-making, community storytelling, & much more!

    • 9:30AM: Latin fusion hip-hop
    • 10:30AM: Latin fusion hip-hop
  • Parklet (2710 N. 5th Street, just north of Lehigh Avenue)
    Parklets are public spaces that use a parking space or two. Check out a pop-up parklet at HACE! This parklet was designed in collaboration with HACE, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and OTIS
  • Mural painting (Somerset Street)
    Join Mural Arts Philadelphia to paint a mural! This mural was designed in collaboration with     HACE, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and N. 5th Street community members. 
  • Flavor of the Barrio Activity Zone by Taller Puertorriqueño and HACE (N. 5th Street & Indiana Avenue)
    Join us here to celebrate Philadelphia’s Latino culture! 

    • 9AM – 1PM: Philadelphia Museum of Art presents art activities for children
    • 9AM : Latin dance classes
    • 10AM: Capoeira (on street)
    • 10AM: Zumba with Peter Watts Fitness (stage)
    • 11AM – 11:30AM: Ula ula dance
    • 11AM – 11:30AM: Stilt walking
    • 11:30AM – 12:30PM: Music bomba and dance
    • Want to stay awhile? Bike parking available.

