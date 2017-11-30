Image

11:08 PM / Thursday November 30, 2017

PA529
30 Nov 2017

Obituary: Jazz singer Ruth Mobley Dabney Williams, Clef Club Treasurer

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 30, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Ruth Mobley-Dabney-Williams

 

Ruth Mobley-Dabney-Williams was born on July 4, 1925 to Rosalie and John Mobley. She was educated in the School District of Philadelphia.  At the age of 12, accompanied by her sister Rosetta, Williams joined and was baptized in the Baptist Church. Like many young, African-American singers, Williams got her start at church. “We both sang in the church choir,” recalled her sister, Rosetta Pierce. “Ruth sang in religious programs and school plays.”  It was always her greatest passion to be a singer said her family.  Williams pursued her passion and was successful.

Williamsmarried David Dabney in the early 1940s. To this union, Albert Dabney, her only child, was born.  As her life in music became more time-consuming with travel, the marriage ended. 

Music was Williams’s life. Without a doubt, she loved music and also was a great dancer. She had a wide collection of many genres of music and surrounded herself with music-loving people. Her career as a singer soared. She went on tour performing with top entertainers, singing in prestigious clubs and entertainment venues. Williams was a fine-looking woman, a sharp dresser and very much looked the part of a glamourous entertainer.

Ruth Mobley-Dabney-Williams

It was while performing in an acapella group that she met and married Linton Dorrance Williams. That marriage flourished for 40 years until his death in 1993. Ruth continued singing into her senior years, performing with jazz combos for political fundraisers and events. She often sang at the annual celebration of National Jazz Month that was held at the senior apartment complex where she resided in later years.

Williams also was a skilled accountant and knew how to take care of business. She was the longtime treasurer of the Philadelphia Clef Club, an extension of Union Local 274 comprised of Black musicians barred from the then-segregated Musicians Union Local 77.  Williams was also campaign treasurer for Pennsylvania State Rep. W. Curtis Thomas for over 25 years. Additionally, she was a trusted tax preparer for several small entrepreneurs and others. 

In later years after the death of her husband Linton, she met William Sawyer who became her devoted companion. Ruth and Bill were known for being great dancers and could tear up the floor bopping. They had many years together in a loving, happy relationship until her death.

Image

Williams was an outgoing person with a loving, positive disposition. Most of all, she loved her family and friends who will miss her and cherish her memory. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers John and Kenneth.  In addition to her sister Rosetta, she leaves to mourn; her son Albert (Gwendolyn); grandchildren Nedra McRae (Van), Albert, Jr. and Christi Ellis; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; sister Ruby Kilpatrick; former daughter in-law Carol; and companion William Sawyer.

Services were held 11:00AM, Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Savin Funeral Home, 802 N. 12th Street.

Related Posts

Arts on South and the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz present “The Bobby Watson Quartet” Ruth’s Truth!: Ruth Negga of ‘Loving’ Kelenia comes to the Clef Club
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Nov 30, 10AM: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson to honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 years of the Philadelphia Sunday SUN!

November 25, 2017

Related Posts The Philadelphia Sunday Sun remembers our Publisher J. (Jerry) Whyatt Mondesire on the SUN’s Silver...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff