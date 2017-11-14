NTSB to rule on cause of deadly 2016 Amtrak crash in Chester

Amtrak contended that the work was part of an ongoing, routine maintenance project that did not require a detailed plan. Investigators, in a sharp rebuke that was not meant to be made public, said the railroad’s explanations “are simply a post-accident circling of the wagons to deny supervisory or management involvement in the review of a project gone bad.”

Toxicology reports showed that Carter, 61, had cocaine in his system and Adamovich, 59, tested positive for morphine, codeine and oxycodone. The train’s engineer, 47-year-old Alexander Hunter tested positive for marijuana, according to the reports.

Hunter is no longer employed by Amtrak. No amount of marijuana use by an engineer is acceptable, the railroad said.