Nov 9: Minority controlled accounting firm in Philadelphia to host open house

Horsey, Buckner & Heffler, LLP (HBH) is open for business in the Greater Philadelphia business community. Led by CEO and Chairman, Michael G. Horsey, CPA, and Managing Partner, Kia D. Buckner, CPA; HBH is positioned to be one of the larger minority controlled certified public accounting firms in the Delaware Valley.

Diversity has been a constant challenge within the accounting profession for many years and the launch of HBH represents a significant opportunity to address this within the Greater Philadelphia area. According to the AICPA’s 2017 Trends in the supply of accounting graduates and the demand for public accounting recruits report, only 3% of all professional staff at CPA firms within the United States are African American and only 5% are Hispanic/Latino. Even more surprising, only 23% of partners at US CPA firms are female and less than 1% of partners are African American.

HBH was officially established in June 2017 and is affiliated with Heffler, Radetich & Saitta LLP (Heffler), a full-service, accounting and advisory firm serving a nationwide client base of small to medium-sized businesses, law firms, governmental agencies, and not-for-profit organizations.

“The formation of HBH marks a significant milestone within the accounting industry and within the Greater Philadelphia business community,” said Michael G. Horsey, CPA, CEO and Chairman of HBH. “Heffler is the first mid-sized CPA firm to have an ownership interest in a minority controlled accounting practice. They understand the importance of creating a culture of diversity and inclusion for the benefit of the firm and the clients they serve.”

Prior to starting HBH, Michael Horsey served as a partner of Mitchell & Titus, LLP (M&T), the largest minority-controlled CPA firm in the US, for more than 30 years. During his last 16 years with M&T, Horsey held the position of Managing Partner of the Philadelphia office where he earned a reputation for developing and growing young talent.

Kia Buckner began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP (formerly Coopers & Lybrand, LLP) and was hired as a Manager with M&T in 2000. During that time, Buckner worked closely with Horsey, rising through the ranks to become a Senior Manager. In 2013, Buckner joined Heffler as a Principal to oversee the firm’s Audit and Assurance Practice.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Michael again, this time as his partner,” said Kia D. Buckner, CPA, Managing Partner of HBH. “During my tenure with M&T, Michael served as my mentor and helped guide my career progression. I want to be able to pay it forward with HBH and foster a similar environment for growth and development for other minorities in the accounting profession.”

After announcing his retirement from his previous position, Horsey began discussions with Heffler about the growth and diversity opportunities that exist within the ever-changing marketplace. These conversations resulted in the formation of HBH.

“I’ve known Michael for more than 15 years having worked in the same marketplace, serving similar clients,” said Edward J. Radetich, Jr. CPA, Partner of Heffler. “Early on in our discussions it was apparent that working together would foster tremendous synergy and be mutually beneficial. We look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of HBH.”

HBH will provide assurance, tax, and advisory services to closely held businesses, not for profit organizations, governmental agencies, corporate entities, high-net-worth individuals, and professional athletes. The firm will also provide traditional accounting and auditing, tax planning and consulting services and offer special expertise in performance and compliance audits, internal control reviews, tax credit audits, forensic accounting and litigation support.

“Our affiliation with Heffler will allow our firm to provide a broad range of cost-effective services across multiple industry groups,” said Buckner. “Our goal is to provide our clients with a pathway to thought leadership through a shared service and delivery model between our two firms.”

“We are thrilled about this new relationship,” said George A. Saitta, CPA, CFF, FCPA, Partner of Heffler. “Kia and Mike are extremely talented CPAs and by leveraging their diverse knowledge and leadership experience along with the expertise of the Heffler team, I’m confident we will be able to fill a void in the marketplace and have a positive impact within the Delaware Valley.”

HBH will be hosting an open house on Thursday, November 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM to formally introduce the new firm to the Philadelphia business community. The event will take place at their office, located at 1515 Market Street, Suite 1700 in Center City Philadelphia.