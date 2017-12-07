North Broad Renaissance to release the 2017 State of North Broad Report

The North Broad Renaissance (NBR), in partnership with Econsult Solutions, will release the 2017 State of North Broad report during the annual State of North Broad fundraiser, which takes place Friday, December 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Netrality Properties, at 401 North Broad St.

“Producing an annual State of North Broad report is a commitment we made to our stakeholders when creating our five-year strategic plan,” says Shalimar Thomas, Executive Director of the North Broad Renaissance. “Like last year, this report will highlight the strengths and weaknesses of North Broad, and what we need to do to build on that and provide inclusive opportunities for the North Broad community.”

Last year’s report indicated a significant need to provide sustainable employment opportunities for the residents along and surrounding North Broad Street. Based on that research, part of the NBR’s economic development goals are to accomplish that, starting with creating various hubs along North Broad Street.

“Each year, this report provides an opportunity for us to see the opportunities that exists along North Broad,” says Kenneth Scott, Board Chair of North Broad Renaissance. “Not just the opportunities to build on the good things, but also the opportunities to address the needs of the residents and businesses that exist along the corridor.”

All proceeds raised for the 2017 State of North Broad support efforts to revitalize North Broad Street. To learn more about The North Broad Renaissance (NBR), and the 2017 State of North Broad report, please visit northbroad.org.