Ninth Annual World AIDS Day Prayer Breakfast presented by Philadelphia FIGHT, Dec. 1

Bishop Ernest McNear and The Faith Leaders’ Network of Philadelphia FIGHT will present the Ninth Annual World AIDS Day Prayer Breakfast on Friday, December 1, 2017 from 8:00 to 10:30 AM at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 237 S. Broad St, Philadelphia.

People of faith and faith-based organizations have been at the forefront of the response to HIV and AIDS since the early 1980s by engaging in practical health care, social and emotional support, pastoral care and advocacy with and for those living with the virus, to eliminate stigma and discrimination and to promote access to treatment for all those living with the diease.

Each year on World AIDS Day (December 1st), Philadelphia’s faith community comes together at the Prayer Breakfast to offer hope and healing for those who are living with HIV/AIDS. At the event, over 250 people will remember those who have passed and those who are still with us and will also recommit to standing with our sisters and brothers in faith, in activism, in reducing stigma, and in enduring love.

The keynote speaker is Bishop Audrey F. Bronson, pastor of Sanctuary Church of the Open Door. The event will also include prayers by Rev. Dr. Chris Kimmenez, national support services director at Healing Communities and Rev. Naomi Washington Leaphart, faith director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. The Philadelphia FIGHT Gospel Choir, directed by David Winslow, the VOICES of Philadelphia FIGHT Inspirational Choir, directed by Ruth Naomi Floyd, and soloist Mildred Lewis will offer prayer and inspiration in song. The Kathanghah Dance Company will perform a selection as well.

To RSVP, contact Chantelle Todman Moore at cmoore@fight.org or 215.525.0450, or visit www.fight.org.