National Medical Association holds “Walk a Mile With a Child” community event on July 29

On Saturday July 29, 2017 the National Medical Association (NMA) will convene its 2017 Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly in Philadelphia and, as an association dedicated to health and wellness, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Walk a Mile with a Child”

“Walk a Mile with a Child” is a free community event for children and families that was conceived in 2007 by then NMA President, Dr. Nelson Adams who was deeply concerned about the growing obesity crisis and lack of physical activity in the African American community, especially among our youth.

The percentage of children with obesity in the United States has more than tripled since the 1970s. Today, about one in five school-aged children (ages 6–19) are obese. Obesity is defined as having excess body fatbody mass index, or BMI, is a widely used screening tool for measuring both overweight and obesity according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control).

Walk activities start with onsite registration 7:30am in front of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, 3500 Broad Street (Broad & Tioga Streets). The one-mile walk will begin at 8:00am. Following the walk, a health festival will run from 9:00am-12:30am with free health screenings, exhibits, and interactive health talks, demonstrations, refreshments, fun, activities, giveaways and more.

Founded in 1895, NMA has left a footprint in three centuries and today is the largest national organization representing over 50,000 African American physicians and the patients they serve. The annual convention, now in its 110th year, is widely regarded as the nation’s preeminent forum on African American health, attracting medical scholars, practitioners, administrators, and allied health professionals.

Join us on July 29th and “Walk a Mile with a Child.”