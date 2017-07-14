Image

11:13 AM / Saturday July 15, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

National Medical Association holds “Walk a Mile With a Child” community event on July 29

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 14, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

On Saturday July 29, 2017 the National Medical Association (NMA) will convene its 2017 Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly in Philadelphia and, as an association dedicated to health and wellness, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Walk a Mile with a Child”

Image

“Walk a Mile with a Child” is a free community event for children and families that was conceived in 2007 by then NMA President, Dr. Nelson Adams who was deeply concerned about the growing obesity crisis and lack of physical activity in the African American community, especially among our youth.

The percentage of children with obesity in the United States has more than tripled since the 1970s. Today, about one in five school-aged children (ages 6–19) are obese. Obesity is defined as having excess body fatbody mass index, or BMI, is a widely used screening tool for measuring both overweight and obesity according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control).

Walk activities start with onsite registration 7:30am in front of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, 3500 Broad Street (Broad & Tioga Streets). The one-mile walk will begin at 8:00am. Following the walk, a health festival will run from 9:00am-12:30am with free health screenings, exhibits, and interactive health talks, demonstrations, refreshments, fun, activities, giveaways and more.

Founded in 1895, NMA has left a footprint in three centuries and today is the largest national organization representing over 50,000 African American physicians and the patients they serve. The annual convention, now in its 110th year, is widely regarded as the nation’s preeminent forum on African American health, attracting medical scholars, practitioners, administrators, and allied health professionals.

Join us on July 29th and “Walk a Mile with a Child.”

Related Posts

Kweisi Mfume stepping down as CEO of National Medical Association International Association of Black Professional Firefighters preparing to launch “No Child Left Alone” fire safety and awareness campaign Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church holds successful Fit for Eternity Walk/Run
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Diaspora

James Baldwin’s legacy continues to spark revolutionary fires in the minds of many

July 14, 2017

Author James Baldwin is pictured on a Harlem street in New York City, June 1963.  (AP Photo)  ...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff