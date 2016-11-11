Image

8:42 PM / Friday November 11, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
11 Nov 2016

National Federation of Black Veterans Honors a Homegrown Hero

November 11, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Marine Veteran Moses ‘Buster’ Drayton receives his Victory Crown Medal Award from the National Federation of Black Veterans.  (Photo courtesy: Kendall Alexander)

By Kendall Alexander

@SteezieKBreezie

The National Federation of Black Veterans is an organization dedicated to supporting our military heroes both near and far, and the November edition of their monthly meeting was cause for celebration.  November 11th marks Veterans Day, and what better way to show appreciation to dedicated soldiers for their service than to honor them in a ceremony?

Each month the National Federation seeks veterans to honor with their Victory Crown Medal Award, named for the organization’s logo which features a gold crown atop a black uppercase letter v. The Victory Crown Medal Award and ceremony act as a physical thank you for efforts to keep American lives safe no matter the era.  In an effort to increase morale and membership, the National Federation of Black Veterans Network encourages family and friends to join in the festivities.  At the helm of their inaugural ceremony was none other than Mr. Buster Drayton, former Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion.  Drayton was born and bred in South Philadelphia and entered the Marines in 1972.  Fresh from training, he was awarded the most physically fit Marine out of boot camp.  Drayton quickly rose to Sergeant due in large part to his aptitude for physical fitness.

After he served in the Marines, he continued to fight in the ring, and won the International Boxing Federation world title in the light middleweight category in 1986, holding onto the title for two years.  He retired from boxing in 1995 with a professional record of 40-15-1 and 28 KOs according to boxrec.com.  Upon retirement, Drayton went on to serve his community as a Philadelphia Police officer, working in both municipalities and school settings until he landed his current position at the Veterans Administration office.

Drayton’s family and friends filled the assembly room at the Freedom Theater in North Philadelphia with vibrant energy as they learned of Drayton’s accomplishments.  He was awarded with a medal, a glass award with the National Federation’s logo prominently displayed, as well as a certificate of acknowledgement.  Although his family was highly responsive, Drayton was modest and soft spoken offering words of gratitude and posing for cameras.  The National Federation has their next meeting December 8, 2016 and while no one will be honored at this meeting, they will gather to celebrate the holiday season.  The next Victory Crown Medal Award ceremony will be held at their monthly meeting on the first Thursday in January at the Freedom Theater.

