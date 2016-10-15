Image

5:28 PM / Saturday October 15, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
15 Oct 2016

A murder that happened 145 years ago rallies new generations in Philly to vote

local_10-16-16ab
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 15, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Panel participating at the Octavius V. Catto event were (l to r): Murray Dubin, Mayor Jim Kenney, Dr. Donald Guy Generals, Daniel R. Biddle and Aminata  Sy (moderator)   (Photo courtesy: CCP)

Image

ccp.edu

African Americans’ centuries-long battle for freedom has not been lost on Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, an Irish Catholic who prides himself on knowing his city’s history.

On Tuesday, while praising the bravery and sacrifices of these past freedom fighters, Kenney made an observation that made the room fall silent:  “In the end, this country will be saved again by African Americans November 8,” the Democratic mayor told the crowd.

He, of course was referring to the presidential election, and to his hopes for the presumed defeat of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. His remarks came at an event hosted by Community College of Philadelphia on the final day to register to vote in Pennsylvania for the presidential election.

About 150 people gathered to honor one of those 19th century activists who Kenney loves to discuss when addressing the city’s history. Octavius V. Catto, an African American educator, organizer and civil rights activist, was only 32 years old when he was murdered on Election Day in Philadelphia on October 10, 1871. African Americans males had been able to vote that day, after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution restored their vote.

Though it has been 14 decades since Catto’s death, Kenney keeps an etching of him over his favorite work space in his office.  “I want him looking over my shoulder to remind me what my responsibility is to the children and to all of the people of Philadelphia,” Kenney said.

The room was packed, with latecomers turned away, as a panel delved into Catto’s life, and its lasting impact on the city today. “Black history was systematically ripped from the pages of history on purpose,” Kenney said. “I’m a white kid growing up in South Philly in the 60’s and 70’s. Do you think anybody is going to tell me about African America history? No, because they thought it wasn’t in anybody’s best interest to tell me.”

The City plans to rectify that oversight this spring with the unveiling of a memorial statue dedicated to Catto that will be placed on the southwest apron of City Hall – the first African American individual so honored. The Mayor’s decade-long push for the memorial will ensure that the conversation Catto started so long ago will be continued.

Mayor Jim Kenney speaks at the Catto Election Day event. (Photo courtesy: CCP)

Mayor Jim Kenney speaks at the Catto Election Day event. (Photo courtesy: CCP)

Mayor Kenney was joined on the panel by  Dr. Donald Guy Generals, president of the College; and two of Catto’s most prominent biographers, Daniel R. Biddle and Murray Dubin, authors of Tasting Freedom: Octavius Catto and the Battle for Equality in Civil War America. Aminata Sy, a graduate of the College who now attends the University of Pennsylvania, moderated the discussion into how the past informs the present: Biddle and Dubin shared stories of Catto’s bravery and achievements while Dr. Generals and Kenney reflected on how far we’ve come, and the distance yet to go.

Both Kenney and Dr. Generals believe Catto would be disappointed that the nation has not made public education its top priority. The mayor said he is working to provide access to quality education for all with the establishment of pre-K and community schools.

Biddle recounted how African Americans, under threat of their lives, pushed through expansion of equal rights, none of which was more important than the right to vote, because “all the rhetoric turned from mere words to political power,” Biddle said, “and the people who lost power in that equation weren’t going to give up without a fight.”

Even today, in an incendiary election year said, states such as Ohio have attempted to enforce laws that strip away the right to vote for African Americans Dr. Generals said. The president made a direct appeal to the young people in the audience to register and vote as a way to pursue social justice, reminding them that it was the leadership of youth – Martin Luther King, Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and O.V. Catto — that stung the collective consciousness for civil rights in America. And many young people flocked to the online registration table.

“You can’t underestimate the importance of getting out to vote,” Dr. Generals said. “O.V. Catto lost his life for that very thing. Democracy is born out of the struggle of African Americans, and the major part of it happened in Philadelphia.”

Related Posts

Octavius V. CattoOct. 11: Vote! Mayor Kenney, Dr. Donald Generals reflect on Octavius Catto’s legacy today at Community College of Philadelphia Mayor Nutter announces funding for memorial statue of Octavius Valentine Catto Dubin and Biddle recount Catto’s battle for equality in Civil War America
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Group Power

oasis_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

By Stephanie Montague If you have ever moved from an apartment to house or anywhere for that...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Five steps to a truly life-changing visit to Cuba

travel_16-16-16a

October 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Atmosphere of bars and terraces in the Old Town Square  (Salvador Aznar / Shutterstock.com) BPT...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

Guest Commentary: Ben & Jerry’s come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

money_16-16-16a

October 15, 2016

www.benjerry.com Black lives matter. They matter because they are children, brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers. They matter...

Entertainment

Parliament Funkadelic drops the Mothership connection on Philly

enter_10-16-16e

October 15, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Parliament Funkadelic  (Jason Benz Bennee / Shutterstock.com) By Kendall Alexander @SteezieKBreezie Friday, October 7, 2016,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff