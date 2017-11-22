MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company, KOP’s newest addition

ABOVE PHOTO: by Kharisma McIlwaine

By Kharisma McIlwaine

The King of Prussia Town Center, built in 2016, has been very busy creating a haven for foodies. The newest addition to The KOP Town Center is MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company. MidiCi, which means “You tell me!” in Italian, speaks to MidiCi’s mission to connect people through conversation during an upscale dining experience. Located at 201 Main St. in King of Prussia, MidiCi offers a taste of Italy much closer to home.

MidiCi was established in 2015 by Los Angeles restauranteurs Peppe Miele and Mario Vollera. With locations all over the country, the newest installation of MidiCi in KOP offers their signature brick oven pizzas, salads, appetizers, and desserts. MidiCi’s brick oven pizzas are made to order, in full view of the customers in the open kitchen called “the heart”.

Appetizers range from house-crafted meatballs, cheese boards, meat boards, and an assortment of fresh artisan burrata plates served with wood fire toasted Neapolitan bread and a balsamic reduction. Invited guests like myself sampled an array of pizzas. Several of the appetizers including their burrata with melon and prosciutto di San Daniele plate. The food was incredible!

MidiCi diners can look forward to a unique pizza experience, with natural non-GMO dough made in house daily combined with fresh ingredients. MidiCi has something for everyone… Classic Neapolitan pizzas, specialty pizzas, and options for meat lovers, vegetarians, gluten free customers, and vegan diners. With a variety of toppings to choose from, the possibilities are endless for customers who want to personalize their own pizza.

Everything from the decor to the service exemplifies a fun, chic, welcoming atmosphere. The napkins even reinforce the brand’s philosophy “people are the best thing that can happen to anyone”. The walls add to the mantra with a set of handprints encouraging patrons to place their hands on the prints and “remove them when no longer strangers”. The signature indoor olive tree —planted in the middle of the restaurant — is yet another tangible reminder of the restaurants’ dedication to authenticity and freshness.

The menu and ambiance at MidiCi is one everyone should experience. With the holidays quickly approaching, MidiCi is the perfect place to visit to refuel after shopping. Save room for dessert and be sure to try their delicious Signature Nutella Calzone with Fresh Berries. Visit http://www.mymidici.com/ for more details and the full menu.